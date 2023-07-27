The Buffalo Bills' training camp is currently underway and they are looking to add some depth at wide receiver. Former Arizona Cardinals weapon Andy Isabella will be in Buffalo on Friday for a workout with the Bills, reports ESPN's Brad Stainbrook.

An interesting development out of Bills camp while headlines still fly surrounding their star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Andy Isabella is by no means Diggs, but the Bills could just be doing some due diligence in finding some insurance in case any future issues arise with Diggs.

Diggs made it clear at the start of training camp that all of the reported issues between him and the Bills were false, and these sentiments were echoed by Josh Allen and Sean McDermott. This is music to Bills fans ears as a massive Super Bowl or bust season lies ahead.

The Bills have failed to meet expectations over the last few seasons after being bounced from the postseason earlier than expected last year. Last season's ending was extremely disappointing, as Buffalo was trounced by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round by a score of 27-10.

While the Bills will definitely try and get over the hump into the Super Bowl this season, there is still a long ways to go until they will have their opportunity. This explains why they are bringing in Andy Isabella for a visit in preparation for any circumstance that might come their way. Stay tuned to any more updates on how Isabella's workout goes at Buffalo training camp on Friday.