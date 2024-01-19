Stefon Diggs receives an injury update ahead of the Bills' playoff game against the Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. However, there are some injury concerns regarding Stefon Diggs. With Gabe Davis already ruled out, Buffalo could be in trouble for their playoff matchup.

Luckily, there's some good news for Diggs, as he's reportedly been removed from the injury list, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The Bills will have Stefon Diggs in the lineup on Sunday.

“Bills WR Stefon Diggs (foot) is off the injury report and good to go for Sunday's playoff vs. Kansas City.”

This is great news for Buffalo as Josh Allen will have his top target on the field in the most important game of the season. Although losing Gabe Davis isn't ideal, the Bills still have two stud tight ends in Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. Additionally, James Cook has become a consistent option for this offense.

Even so, this will still be an incredibly difficult game to win. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have put the Bills in their place in recent years. Buffalo did beat them during the regular season though. But with Stefon Diggs healthy, Buffalo will have a fighting chance. It'll be interesting to see Diggs lineup against L'Jarius Sneed, as he bottled up Tyreek Hill in the opening round of the playoffs.

With that said, look for the Bills to get creative on Sunday. They must overcome the Chiefs' defense which has been one of the best this season. If Josh Allen can find Stefon Diggs often, we could have a shootout on our hands.