Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is confident in his team's chances of finally getting over the Chiefs playoff hurdle.

In perhaps the most-anticipated matchup of the upcoming NFL playoff weekend, the Buffalo Bills will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Alas, for the Bills, the Chiefs have been a bit of a white whale in recent times. Josh Allen and company squared off against Patrick Mahomes' men in two consecutive playoffs (2021 and 2022) and lost both outings.

This time, however, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins contends that the odds are in his team's favor. After all, their upcoming Divisional Round clash against the Chiefs will be played at the friendly confines of Highmark Stadium, which could mean a world of difference since their prior two playoff games were held at Arrowhead.

“Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. The environment will be different, and not to say it's in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don't care what nobody says,” Dawkins said, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “This is the most dopest feeling I've ever had. We're having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck.”

Indeed, five of the past six matchups between the Bills and Chiefs have occurred at Arrowhead, with the lone trip for Patrick Mahomes' squad to Orchard Park taking place in October 2020. During that time, there were no fans in attendance due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bills sorely missed homefield advantage during that contest as they suffered a 26-17 loss.

Winning a game over the Chiefs isn't exactly the problem for Dion Dawkins and company; over their past five games, the Bills have won three, even though all of them have come on the road. It's the timing of the wins that has been a bit of a problem.

But circumstances are different this time around for the Bills. Their ever-raucous fanbase is as behind them as ever, with the team's call for its fans to help with clearing the snow on the field forging even greater solidarity. Now, only time will tell if Josh Allen and company finally catch their white whale under more favorable conditions.