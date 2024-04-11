It is the start of an NL East weekend series as the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Braves will be playing on Thursday against the Mets to close out their series. They were postponed on Wednesday, pushing the rotation back a day. Now, Allan Winans will be going for the Braves on Wednesday. He has not made a start yet this year.
Meanwhile, the Marlins just finished a three-game series with the Yankees. They won the last game of the series,m grabbing just their second win of the year in the process.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -200
Maimi Marlins: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +168
Over: 8 (-122)
Under: 8 (+100)
How to Watch Braves vs. Marlins
Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT
TV: BSSO/BSFL
TV: BSSO/BSFL
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 11th game with the Mets.
The Braves are tied for fifth in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting first in batting average, 1st in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Orlando Arcia has been solid this year. He is hitting .385 on the year with a .429 on-base percentage. He has five doubles on the year with two RBIs and four runs scored. Michael Harris II comes in hitting .350 this year with a .409 on-base percentage. Harris has two doubles, a triple, and two home runs, with six RBIs and nine runs scored.
Three guys are driving in a ton of runs. Austin Riley comes in hitting .286 with two home runs and three doubles. This is giving him ten RBIs and nine runs scored. Marcell Ozuna is hitting .318 with five home runs and two doubles. He has driven in 13 runs and scored eight times. Ozzie Albies has scored ten times while hitting .310. He has four doubles and two home runs, leading to his 12 RBIS this year.
Braves pitching is 20th in the majors in ERA, but 17th in WHIP and opponent batting average. It will be Max Fried on the mound for the Braves in this one. He has not been great this year. In his first start, he went just .2 innings, giving up three runs and two hits. In the next one, he gave up eight runs, seven earned in 4.1 innings of work. Fried has faced current members of the Marlins 50 times in his career. They are hitting .300 against him with two home runs and seven RBIs. This includes Josh Bell hitting .412 with four RBIS against him.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins come into the game sitting 21st in runs scored, 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jake Burger have led the way this year. While Chisholm is batting just .195, he does have a .340 on-base percentage. He also has two doubles and two home runs, good for eight RBIs. He has scored seven times and stolen three bases. Burger comes in hitting .260 on the year with a .291 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and three home runs, leading to 15 RBIs. He has also scored seven times.
Outside of those two, the other major RBI producer has been Josh Bell. Bell comes in hitting just .188 with a .304 on-base percentage. He has a home run and a double, with six RBIs. Further, he has scored six times this year.
Marlins pitching is 25th in the majors in team ERA, 29th in WHIP, and 24th in opponent batting average. It will be Trevor Rogers on the mound for the Marlins. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA this year and a 1.90 WHIP. Last time out he allowed three runs, with two earned in a loss to the Cardinals. Members of the Braves have 93 career at-bats against Rogers. They are hitting .269 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .500 with two doubles a home run, four walks, and three RBIs.
Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick
Everything in this game should favor the Marlins. They are coming off the rest day. They are at home. The Marlins also have the better pitcher going. Still, the Braves are a much better team. Even if Max Fried struggles, expect the Braves to score plenty in the pitcher-friendly park. The Marlins may score runs too, and the over can be a play, but the best play in this game is backing the Braves.
Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-110)