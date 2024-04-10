The New York Mets finish their four-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Braves prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Mets took game one of the series with the Braves. After giving up four runs in the third inning, on an Ozzie Albies double and Marcell Ozuna home run, the Mets clawed back. They got a run in the fourth, and then Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run shot in the fifth to tie it. The Braves would score again in the sixth, but another Nimmo home run would tie it again. Nimmo would add two more RBIs to give the Mets the 8-5 lead, and they would go on to win 8-7.
In game two it was all on the Braves. They got to Adrian Houser early, scoring five runs off of him. The Braves would score on an Albies double in the first, another in the second from an Austin Riley single, and then two more in the third. They had a 6-0 lead until Pete Alonso hit a three-run shot, but would still hold on to win 6-5. Game three will be on Wednesday. Jose Quintana will be going for the Mets. He is 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP. Allan Winans will be going for the Braves. He will be making his first start of the year in this one.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds
New York Mets: +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline: +168
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -200
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to Watch Mets vs. Braves
Time: 12:20 PM ET/ 9:20 AM PT
TV: SNY/BSSO/MLB.TV
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 10th game with the Braves.
The Mets are 25th in runs scored this year while sitting 24th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Brandon Nimmo has been solid this year. He is hitting just .211 but has a .375 on-base percentage. Further, he has a double and two home runs, leading to eight RBIs. He has also scored three times and stole a base. Brett Baty leads the team in batting average currently. HE is hitting .325 on the ear with a .372 on-base percentage. Baty has scored four times while hitting a home run and driving in five runs on the year.
Scoring runs is something Starling Marte and Pete Alonso are doing. Marte is hitting .256 on the year but has a double and a home run. He only has three RBIs but has scored six times. Alonso is hitting just .196 with a .260 on-base percentage. He does have his three home runs and six RBIs but has scored seven times.
The Met's pitching is seventh in ERA, 21st in WHIP, and 16th in opponent batting average. It will be Luis Severino on the mound for the Mets in this one. He is 0-1 this year with a 3.60 ERA. He has made two starts this year, and in both of them, has seen some struggles. In the first one, he gave up 11 hits, with six runs, but three were earned. In the second one, it was three hits and two walks, for two runs, with one earned. Current members of the Braves are hitting .258 lifetime against Severino, including home runs from Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna Jr.
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 10th game with the Mets.
the Braves are tied for fourth in runs scored this year while sitting first in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging. Orlando Arcia has been solid this year. He is hitting .385 on the year with a .429 on-base percentage. He has five doubles on the year with two RBIs and four runs scored. Michael Harris II comes in hitting .350 this year with a .409 on-base percentage. Harris has two doubles, a triple, and two home runs, with six RBIs and nine runs scored.
Three guys are driving in a ton of runs. Austin Riley comes in hitting .286 with two home runs and three doubles. This is giving him ten RBIs and nine runs scored. Marcell Ozuna is hitting .318 with five home runs and two doubles. He has driven in 13 runs and scored eight times. Ozzie Albies has scored ten times while hitting .310. He has four doubles and two home runs, leading to his 12 RBIS this year.
Braves pitching is 20th in the majors in ERA, but 17th in WHIP and opponent batting average. IT will be Max Fried on the mound for the Braves in this one. He has not been great this year. In his first start, he went just .2 innings, giving up three runs and two hits. In the next one, he gave up eight runs, seven earned in 4.1 innings of work. Still, Fried has been solid against the Mets all time. Current Mets players have 160 at-bats against him, hitting just .231 with 15 RBIs and three home runs. Pete Alonso has been the best, hitting .294 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick
The Braves can score plenty of runs. They are one of the best run-producing teams in the majors, and not only do they have power, but they also play solid situational baseball. Still, something is not right with Max Fried. He is giving up a lot of hits and a lot of runs in short outings. If he is not 100%, he could let up a lot of runs as well. Instead of betting aside, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-115)