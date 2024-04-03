The Atlanta Braves finish their interleague series as they face the Chicago White Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Braves dominated in game one of the series. In a rain-filled game, the Braves would score plenty. In the third, they scored on a Ronald Acuna fielder's choice, but the offensive story of the game would come later. Austin Riley scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, drove in a run on a single in the sixth, and then hit a three-run home run in the eighth. That would also be the end of play in the game. Due to weather, the game was called after eight innings, and the Braves won 9-0.
In game two of the series, it was a scoreless game early, until Gavin Sheets broke the tie on a single. In the seventh, Marcell Ozuna's solo home run tied it, but Paul DeJong broke that in the bottom of the inning. The White Sox would add another run in the eighth and the White Sox would win the game 3-2.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Braves-White Sox Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-172)
Moneyline: -330
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+142)
Moneyline: +265
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How to Watch Braves vs. White Sox
Time: 2:10 PM PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT
TV: BSSE/NBCSCH+/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Braves' offense has been solid already this year. They are fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting first in batting average and slugging percentage. They are also second in on-base percentage this year. Ozzie Albies has been great this year so far. He is hitting .412 on the year with a .474 on-base percentage. He has two home runs a double and seven RBIs while scoring six runs this year. Austin Riley is also hitting well. He has five RBIs on the year while he is hitting .294. Rounding out the top producers is Matt Olson. Olson comes in hitting .263. with no walks and five strikeouts. Still, he has three doubles a home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs.
The Braves will be sending Spencer Strider to the mound. He went just five innings in his first start of the year. Strider would give up three hits and two runs, including a home run. He did strike out eight though, but took the no-decision in the game, as the Braves won 9-3. The White Sox have players who have faced Strider a total of 15 times. In the 15 at-bats, they are just 3-15 with four RBIs, and six strikeouts.
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The White Sox have yet to name a starting pitcher for this game. They moved up the ttart for Crochet, instead of using the fifth starter. It will most likely place Michael Soroka in the spot against his old team. Soroka spent his entire career with the Braves until moving to the White Sox. He went five innings in his first start this year, giving up four runs and a home run, but taking the no decision.
In general, the White Sox offense has struggled. Only four players have driven in a run this year. Luis Robert Jr. is the leader in that regard. He has two home runs and four RBIs this year. He has hit .250 with a .294 on-base percentage. Robert Jr. has also scored twice. Meanwhile, Braden Shewmake, Korey Lee, and Paul DeJong all have one RBI this year. Yoan Moncada has been sold this year as well. He has a .250 batting average on the year, with two doubles and a triple, while he has scored twice this year. Still, he has struck out for times. Strikeouts have been an issue for the White Sox. Paul DeJong has seven strikeouts this year, while Luis Robert has nine strikeouts this year.
The other major issue is hitting with runners in scoring position this year. The White Sox are hitting just .056 this year with runners in scoring position. the only player with a hit with runners in scoring position is Luis Robert Jr. who is one for four this year.
Final Braves-White Sox Prediction & Pick
The White Sox are already dealing with pitching issues. With the Braves expected to have Spencer Strider on the mound, and a White Sox offense that struggles to score, the best play in this game is to take the Braves. They have the better offense, better bullpen, and better pitching. The White Sox will struggle to make contact and score against Strider, so expect a low-scoring win for the Braves.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Braves-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-110)