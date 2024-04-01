The Atlanta Braves continue their interleague series as they face the Chicago White Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Braves and White Sox start their series on Monday, with an afternoon game in Chicago. After starting their season at 2-1 they will be sending Charlie Morton to the mound on Monday against the White Sox. The White Sox began the season 0-3 and will be sending Chris Flexen to the mound on Monday to start the series. Heading into the game, the Braves have already dealt with some major injury issues, as they will be without Sean Murphy. The White Sox are also dealing with the injury bug early in the year, as Eloy Jimenez has already been injured.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Braves-White Sox Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+106)
Moneyline: -220
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline: +184
Over: 9 (-106)
Under: 9 (-114)
How to Watch Braves vs. White Sox
Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT
TV: BSSE/NBCSCH+/MLB.TV
TV: BSSE/NBCSCH+/MLB.TV
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Braves game with the White Sox on April 1st.
The Brave's offense had a solid opening weekend. They scored 25 times. which was tied for sixth in the majors. They came out of the weekend first in batting average, on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Ozzie LAbies started his season hot. He drove in six runs while hitting two home runs and having a .385 average to start the year. Further, He has an OBP of .429 already. Albies also has a walk and a stolen base this year. Matt Olson also is hitting well. He enters the game with four RBIs and a home run on the year. While he has just four hits on the season, all four are for extra bases on the season.
Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna is not hitting great, but when he is hitting, he is making it count. Ozuna has just two hits in his first 12 at-bats, but he has a home run and has driven in three as well. Michael Harris III is also scoring a ton while getting on base. He is hitting .462 to start the year while having a .500 OBP. He has a home run and two RBIs, but he has also scored five times already this year.
The Brave's pitching was not as good as the offense, but solid. They came out of the weekend 12th in ERA, 14th in WHIP, and 13th in opponent batting average. The Braves will be sending Reynaldo Lopez to the mound in this one. He has not made a start since 20-22 with the White Sox and has been used as a starter since. He has 37 career at-bats against players on the White Sox roster. Against them, he has held those players to hitting just .216 with one RBI.
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the White Sox game with the Braves on April 1st.
The White Sox offense struggled in their opening series. They scored just eight runs, which was tied for 29th in the majors. Furthermore, they hit just .182 in the opening series, with a .229 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage. Luis Robert Jr. has been the top producer so far. He hit .333 over the weekend with a .385 on-base percentage. Further, Robert had two home runs and a walk, while driving in four runs and scoring twice. He is the only player who has more than one RBI on the season. The other three runs batted in this year have all come from solo home runs. Braden Shewmake, Korey Lee, and Paul DeJong all have solo home runs this year.
Hitting with runners in scoring position was a major struggle for the White Sox. They had just one hit in 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Luis Robert had that hit, driving in two. He was also the only player with a walk with runners in scoring position. Eloy Jimenez struggles heavily in those situations, going 0-5 with two strikeouts.
The White Sox will be sending Garrett Crochet to the mound in this one. He has made one career start, which was the opening-day start against the Tigers. In that game, he pitched well, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out seven. Still, he took the loss in the game. He has only ever graced Adam Duvall and Matt Olson in regular-season play. He gave up a sacrifice fly to Duvall, striking out Olson once, and issuing him a walk.
Final Braves-White Sox Prediction & Pick
Garret Crochet had a great first start with the White Sox. Still, that was with the Tigers. Do not expect the same level of start as he faces a solid Braves offense. The Braves will score plenty in this game, and have the pitching to keep the White Sox off the board. The White Sox have struggled except for Luis Robert Jr., which will continue in this one. Take the Braves in this one.
Final Braves-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+106)