An NL Central showdown will be on tap as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Brewers-Reds prediction and pick will be revealed.
Entering play with a 6-3 record, the Brewers went down in defeat to the Reds by a score of 10-8 in the opening game of this series and will look to tie things on Tuesday evening before playing a possible rubber match on Wednesday. The loss at the hands of Cincinnati served as the first road defeat for Milwaukee this season, and they will look to get back on track in a big way for the series finale. Currently, the Brewers have yet to name a starter for Wednesday's bout.
Meanwhile, expectations are high for the Reds this season in an attempt to make the postseason for the first time since 2020. With a slew of young and talented playmakers at nearly every position, the sky is the limit for these Reds. Overall, Cincy is 6-4 and sit only a half-game behind Milwaukee in the NL Central Standings In line for the start is projected to be Hunter Greene who has yet to record a win or loss on the season but holds a shiny 2.53 ERA in his pair of starts to begin the campaign.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +110
Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Reds
Time: 6:40 ET/3:40 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
On paper, the starting staff of the Brewers have been pretty solid to begin the 2024 regular season. Statistically speaking, Milwaukee has equipped themselves with a 3.94 ERA up to this point which is the 11th-best mark in the majors. Furthermore, Milwaukee has already rung up 72 hitters on the season and are demonstrating that they have a knack in missing bats at a high rate. Whether it remains to be seen who will take the pitching rubber to start for the Brew Crew, it is safe to say that Milwaukee might have an edge with how prolific their arms have pitched in the opening nine games of the year.
If there has been any struggles in the pitching department, it has been in the form of the bullpen. In seven save opportunities, the Brewers have already blown saves in two of those outings. If this ball game comes down to the wire, it may be up to the Milwaukee pen to come up with some clutch pitches when it matters most.
Offensively, the Brewers are also no slouches when it comes to swinging the lumber. At first glance, Milwaukee possesses the fourth-best batting average in the league at .275 and rarely strings together poor at-bats consecutively. To make matters worse for opposing pitching, the Brew Crew boasts a terrifying .456 slugging percentage which is second to only the Atlanta Braves in that category. Without a doubt, it may be the Milwaukee bats that may be responsible in leading the team to a covering of the spread.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
With the home fans behind them, the Reds deserve respect, and for good reason. A year ago, it seemed destined that the Reds were going to be a part of the postseason field, but a tough stretch in the final month saw their 82-80 record overall come up short to the rest of the National League. After being so close to clinching that illustrious spot, the motivation to make their playoff aspirations come true burns even hotter for these Reds.
For starters, the best shot that Cincy has at covering the spread will be in the form of some much-needed offense in the early frames. If Milwaukee is considering out-slugging the Reds, then they may need to rethink their plan. Although the Brewers have been ripping the cover off the baseball to begin the season, Cincy isn't too far behind in their own hitting statistics. Then again, it was the Reds that scored double-digit runs for the first time this season in the first meeting of this series. Led by the other-worldly Elly De La Cruz who happened to hit an inside-the-park home run in that same contest, don't let these Reds bats get hot!
Of course, the outcome of this series finale will depend on the Reds pitching staff. While starter Hunter Greene has gotten off on the right foot to begin the year, this is a Reds team that ranks in the middle of the pack pitching-wise thus far.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick
It is clear that this hotly contested showdown may come down in its final innings. With the home faithful in their corner, side with the Cincy to make just enough plays to earn themselves with triumphant glory.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+150)