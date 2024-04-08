It is an NL Central battle as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Reds prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Tuesday will be game two of a four-game series between the Brewers and the Reds before the Brewers head to Baltimore at the end of the week. The Brewers enter the series sitting at 6-2 on the year, which is just behind Pittsburgh in the division. The Reds enter the series sitting at 5-4 on the year, 2.5 games behind the Pirates this year. The Brewers will be sending Aaron Ashby to the mound to make his first start of the year in the game on Monday. Meanwhile, the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft. Ashcraft is 0-1 on the year with a 3.00 ERA and a .83 WHIP heading into the game Monday.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline: +120
Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Reds
Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT
TV: BWSI/BSOH/MLB.TV
TV: BWSI/BSOH/MLB.TV
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Reds.
The Brewer's offense has not been scoring enough this year. They are 17th in runs scored this year, while sitting fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. William Contreras has been the hot bat so far this year. He is hitting .387 on the year with a .444 on-base percentage. Further, he has eight RBIs with two home runs and seven runs scored. Contearas also sports a 1.122 OPS this year. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is off to a great start as well. He is hitting .281 with a .324 on-base percentage. Further, he has two home runs and a double, helping with his seven RBIs. Chourio has only scored twice though, both off of his home runs.
Also hitting well this year are Oliver Dunn and Willy Adames. Dunn is hitting .318 with a .400 on-base percentage. Further, he has a triple and a home run, plus two stolen bases. This has led to four RBIs and three runs scored. Adames has scored four times and driven in four as well. He is hitting .300 with a.400 on-base percentage. He also has a double, two home runs, and a stolen base.
The pitching has been solid this year. They are 11th in earned run average this year while sitting ninth in WHIP and ninth in opponent batting average. Joe Ross is expected to be on the hill for the Brewers in this one. His last time out was his first start in nearly two years, and he went 3.2 innings, giving up two hits. He did walk five though, but did not give up a run in a no-decision. only four current members of the Reds have faced off against Ross in their careers. They are a combined two for six with a walk and two RBIs.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Brewers.
The Reds are 12th in runs scored this year while sitting 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging this year. Spencer Steer is having a great start to his year. He is hitting .406 this year with a .500 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and three stolen bases. Further, Steeler has scored eight times and driven in 12 runs. Also driving in runs is Nick Martini. Martini has nine RBIs so far this year, while he is hitting .278. He has a double and two home runs while driving in those nine runs. Further, he has scored four times this year.
There have been some struggles though. Christian Encarnancion-Strand is hitting just .154 this year, with a run scored and five RBIs. Elly De La Cruzi is hitting .242 with three doubles and a triple. He does have five stolen bases though and has scored seven times on the year.
The Red's pitching is 14th in team ERA, 14th in WHIP, and 14th in opponent batting average. It will be Franki Montas on the mound for the Reds in this one. He is 2-0 this year with a .77 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP so far this year in two starts. In his first start, he went six scoreless innings, while he gave up just one run on a solo home run in 5.2 innings in his second start. Members of the Brewers have 20 at-bats against Montas, hitting .300 with a home run and six RBIs.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick
The pitching for the Brewers has been solid this year, but Joe Ross was shakey in his first start in the majors in nearly two years. Meanwhile, Frankie Montas has been solid in both of his first two starts of the year. The two offenses are fairly similar. While the Brewers have more consistent bats, the best bat on the field has belonged to Spencer Steer of the Reds. This shapes up to be a tight game, but with the starting pitching being such a difference, take the Reds.
Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-142)