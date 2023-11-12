Here are our four bold predictions for the Denver Broncos as they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have a Denver Broncos Week 10 game scheduled against the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos are coming off a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. The Broncos have a 3-5 record so far this season and are looking to continue their momentum in Week 10 against the Bills. As the Broncos prepare to face the Bills, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Denver.

Broncos Won in Week 9

The Denver Broncos' 2022 NFL season was disappointing, as they finished with a 5-12 record. That tied a franchise record for losses in a season. However, the 2023 season is currently underway, and the Broncos have a 3-5 record entering Week 10. They are in fourth place in the AFC West division.

In Week 8 of the 2023 season, the Broncos even won against the Chiefs with a score of 24-9. This win helped the Broncos avoid a winless division record and avoid setting a new franchise record for most losses in a season. The Broncos are hoping to improve on their record from last year and make the playoffs after a seven-year absence.

Russ Rises

Russell Wilson delivered an unexpected performance in the Broncos' recent victory over the Chiefs. Completing 12 of 19 pass attempts for 114 yards and three touchdowns, Wilson also contributed 30 rushing yards on eight attempts, although he did lose one fumble. This performance stood out as he managed to outduel Patrick Mahomes despite not exceeding 20 pass attempts, a rarity in his Broncos tenure. Although Wilson has struggled with yardage in recent games, his three touchdowns provided a boost. Remember also that the Bills' defense has allowed quarterbacks to put up good numbers against them. This offers hope that Wilson can play well.

Win With Williams

Javonte Williams played a crucial role in the Broncos' recent upset win against the Chiefs. He rushed 27 times for 85 yards and caught all three of his targets, gaining 13 yards and scoring a touchdown. This marked his first touchdown of the season after six games without one. Despite his relatively low yards per carry (3.1), Williams nearly reached 100 rushing yards for the second consecutive week. His improved health and increased number of touches indicate a promising second half of the season as the Broncos return from their bye week to face the Bills. While Williams will continue to share touches with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, McLaughlin is regarded as the RB1.

Jumping Jeudy

Despite having his lowest reception total of the season, Jerry Jeudy played a pivotal role in the Broncos' victory against the Chiefs. He had two receptions on six targets, gaining 50 yards and scoring a touchdown. He emerged as Denver's top receiver in the game. The 24-year-old made the most of his limited opportunities. He achieved 50 receiving yards for the fifth time in seven games this season. While he had been lacking touchdowns in previous performances, Jeudy finally found the end zone in Week 8. Jeudy now looks to build on this promising day as the Broncos return from their bye to face the Bills on Monday Night Football. We have him finding the endzone once more.

Broncos Fall Short

The Broncos' notable victory over the Chiefs in Week 8 marked the end of a 16-game losing streak. Their defense forced five turnovers from the Chiefs, and Russell Wilson's performance, with 1,613 passing yards and an impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio of 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, has been a standout for the Broncos. On the other end, the Bills have faced challenges recently, raising concerns about their performance. Denver, having had a bye week, has shown remarkable improvement, particularly on the defensive front, in the past month. If the Bills struggle to establish their running game, the Broncos will likely keep the upcoming game close. Still, we have the Bills having the edge here ever so slightly.

Looking Ahead

As the Denver Broncos prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter. With Russell Wilson's unexpected heroics, Javonte Williams' resurgence, and Jerry Jeudy's promising performance, the Broncos have several key factors working in their favor. Moreover, the recent victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, ending a daunting 16-game losing streak, has injected newfound hope and confidence into the Broncos' camp. This optimism is complemented by the Bills' struggles in recent games. With Denver's improved defensive efforts and a strong display from their key offensive players, the Broncos have a good chance of keeping the game close and potentially securing another pivotal win. The matchup on Monday Night Football promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the outcome.