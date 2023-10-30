On Sunday, the Denver Broncos picked up their second win in a row with a surprising 24-9 home victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos had their way throughout the afternoon, holding the Chiefs' vaunted offense to a relatively pedestrian showing by its lofty standards, and improving their record to 3-5 on the 2023 NFL season.

After the game, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson spoke on the win and what it means for the team going forward.

“This one meant a lot,” said Wilson, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “…We knew we could come out and win this football game.”

If Denver knew they could come out and win this football game, not many else around the country did. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had been on an NFL-best six game winning streak entering the contest and Mahomes had been playing like an MVP candidate, but the Broncos' defense, which had previously given up 70 points in a game this season, held the best player in the world to 24/38 pass completions for 241 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Remarkably, it was the first time Mahomes has ever lost a road game in the AFC West, per Bleacher Report.

Russell Wilson, for his part, didn't have to do too much in the victory, completing 12/19 pass attempts for 114 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions to help Denver earn its most impressive win of the season thus far.

This week, the Broncos will have a well-earned bye week rest before taking on the Buffalo Bills.