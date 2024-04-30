Former NBA star Dwyane Wade recently summed up his reaction on social media to Candace Parker’s retirement from professional basketball with just one emoji: the goat, signifying her status as one of the greatest of all time in the WNBA.
Parker announced her departure on Sunday from the WNBA after a legendary 16-year career. Her decision to retire comes after she injured her foot July 7 in a game that would turn out to be her last professional one. In her announcement, Parker said that she always promised herself she wouldn’t play in pain.
“I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it,” Parker said in her retirement post. “I always wanted to walk off the court with no parade or tour, just privately with the ones I love. What now was to be my last game, I walked off the court with my daughter. I ended the journey just as I started it, with her.”
Her professional journey was nothing short of historic, marked by multiple championships and personal accolades, including two WNBA MVP awards and three league championships with the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces. She was the No. 1 draft pick by the Sparks in 2008, and went on to become the WNBA Rookie of the Year and league MVP that same season.
Other WNBA stars react to Candace Parker’s retirement
The reaction from the sports world was immediate and heartfelt, with players across the WNBA expressing their respect and admiration for Parker. New York Liberty guard Breanna Stewart was among the first to comment, expressing shock and sadness over Parker's decision but also praising her incredible career and impact on the league.
“Obviously, Candace (Parker) has had an amazing career … I think I'm a little bit sad about it, you love going up against her and the legend that she is,” Stewart said when she heard the news. “That really shocked me, but we'll definitely miss her this season.”
Angel Reese, a rookie for the Chicago Sky, reflected on Parker’s influence as both a player and a role model.
“She's always been an amazing player, a big guard, I have always admired her,” she said.
Parker’s career has stood out not only by her achievements on the court but also by her leadership and philanthropy off it, including promoting equity in sports, supporting youth sports and various other organizations.
“What she's done on and off the court has been amazing for our league and I really appreciate everything that she's done to kinda help me to get where I am,” Stewart said.
In her retirement announcement, she shared that her post-retirement plans include pursuing ownership stakes in NBA and WNBA teams, promising to bring the same intensity and focus to these endeavors as she did to her playing career.
“My mission in life, like Pat Summitt always said, is to ‘chase people and passions and you will never fail,'” she said. “Being a wife & mom still remains priority #1 & I’ve learned that time flies, so I plan to enjoy my family to the fullest!”