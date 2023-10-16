Though it hasn’t played particularly well this season, the Denver Broncos believe in their running game on offense and the players inside the running back room have the confidence to improve Denver's rushing numbers.

The Broncos have three competent running backs on the roster, led by Javonte Williams. He's followed by veteran Samaje Perine and rookie Jaleel McLaughlin, all of whom have featured in Denver's backfield.

Williams said that the trio have a certain electric feel to themselves.

“I feel light Jaleel is more like a lightning guy. Perine is like Thunder. And I’m in the middle,” Williams said, via Zac Stevens.

The trio's numbers aren’t jump off the page impressive but they all have contributed in different ways. Williams is the leading rusher and has a bit of a bruiser in him. Perine is an all-around rusher who rushes for only 3.7 yards per carry, but he has 17 receptions in six games.

McLaughlin may be the most exciting of the three and he's shown it through the six games he's played. He's the only running back on the roster with a touchdown, scoring three so far. He averages 6.6 yards per carry.

The Broncos have the 19th-ranked rushing offense in the league so it's nothing special, but Denver has the means to improve in the run game. It will be interesting to see how the running backs split the carries moving forward, especially since Russell Wilson is still running the ball more than most quarterbacks.

The Broncos have to figure something out if they want to salvage their season. They're facing a must-win game this week against the Green Bay Packers.