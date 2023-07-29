The Denver Broncos continue to get positive injury updates regarding Javonte Williams and Tim Patrick in training camp. Both Javonte Williams and Tim Patrick avoided the PUP list, despite returning from season-ending knee injuries. Broncos coach Sean Payton said the team is being cautious with the players as they get ready for the 2023 season.

Payton said that Williams and Patrick are part of what he called “group 1” in training camp, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Training camp for group 1 players will include being full and limited participants in Broncos practice, along with having days off. In a good sign for Williams and Patrick, both Denver players have practiced for four straight days.

Payton has been optimistic about Williams' injury timetable. The Broncos running back was told that the torn ACL and LCL in his right knee would keep him off the field for 12 to 18 months. After getting hurt on Oct. 2, 2023, Williams is well ahead of schedule.

“ … We’re pleased, obviously, with his progress,’’ Payton said of Williams earlier in the week, via ESPN. “We were pleased with it in the spring, but he put the work in.’’

Patrick tore his ACL in training camp last year, costing the wide receiver the entire 2022 campaign. Patrick has high expectations for himself upon his return.

Patrick and Williams could be key contributors to the Broncos' turnaround in 2023. Russell Wilson can certainly use all the help he can get, coming off the worst season of his career.

Payton has made it clear that he believes Wilson has plenty left in the tank. Blaming much of Denver's disappointing 2022 campaign on former head coach Paul Hackett, Payton is confident that the Broncos will be much better in Year No. 2 with Wilson under center.