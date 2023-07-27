The latest Javonte Williams injury update out of Denver Broncos training camp is one that fans will love to hear. But now it is up to new head coach Sean Payton and his staff as to how fast they want to get the young running back on the field in the preseason.

As the Broncos training camp starts up at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado, NFL Network reporter James Palmer reported that “#broncos RB Javonte Williams said he’s been cleared for contact. Up to the coaches on if he plays in the preseason.”

Before the Javonte Williams injury, the RB burst on the scene as a second-round rookie in 2021 with 203 carries, 903 yards, four rushing touchdowns, 43 receptions, 316 receiving yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

He was off to a similar start to his 2022 campaign, when a major knee injury in Week 4 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders prematurely ended his sophomore season in the NFL.

This season, Williams coming back healthy will be a big part of the Broncos’ hoped-for resurgence under Sean Payton. The Super Bowl-winning coach will have to turn the offense around after a disastrous 2022 season where Russell Wilson put up the worst performance of his career.

Having a dynamic running game is key to Payton’s offensive system that was so successful with the New Orleans Saints for almost two decades. In addition to Williams, the Broncos added two running backs in free agency this offseason — Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr. — and return 2022 sixth-round pick Tyler Badie from last year’s roster.