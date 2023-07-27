When Sean Payton took the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos, it was unknown what he thought about Russell Wilson, who is entering his age 34 season and struggled mightily in his first season with the Broncos in 20222, but Payton is reportedly encouraged by Wilson's offseason work and believes he can rebound.

“He's still got gas in the tank,” Sean Payton said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Payton made it clear that he thought Russell Wilson did not receive good coaching in the 2022 season from Nathaniel Hackett, and thought that there was too much that was allowed.

“That wasn't his fault,” Payton said of Wilson, via Bell. “That was the parents who allowed it. That's not an incrimination of him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Payton said that Wilson will have his own office, but will not have the access that he had last year, like when his personal trainer had access to the facility.

“Now, a quarterback having an office and a place to watch film is normal,” Payton said, via Bell. “But all those things get magnified when you're losing. And that other stuff, I've never heard of it. We're not doing that.”

It will be intriguing to see if Payton can help Wilson rebound in 2023. The Broncos need it, because they have committed a lot to Wilson for the foreseeable future with a lucrative contract. If not, it will be up to Payton to identify a new quarterback for the team.