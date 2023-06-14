Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick had his season end before it even began, suffering a torn ACL prior to the 2022 season.

Jamal Murray, another prominent Denver sports figure, suffered a torn ACL in April 2021. Murray would end up missing the entirety of the following season during his injury recovery.

A process that was undoubtedly very emotional for the young star, even coming to the point where he asked Nuggets head coach Michael Malone if he would be traded because he was “damaged goods.” Malone ensured he would not be traded, and that they'd help him through every step of his recovery.

The patience and dedication came to fruition on Monday, as Murray and the Nuggets won the first NBA championship in franchise history.

Though Patrick has never met Murray in person, he has been following the 26-year-old's journey, drawing inspiration from his return to glory (via Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette).

“It was amazing (seeing) another guy, Jamal Murray, ACL, being able to prove people wrong and come back a better player than he was before and win the whole thing,” Patrick says.

“It was huge… to see for somebody that’s playing in the same city as you that went through the same thing you did and now he’s on the mountaintop. So it’s definitely motivation seeing them win and especially seeing him win.”

Patrick is nearing the one-year anniversary of when he tore his own ACL, recently revealed that he is “cleared to do anything.”

I asked #Broncos Tim Patrick what he missed about playing football last year after ACL surgery on right knee. Patrick is making steady progress. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/ktso4NKVLv — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 13, 2023

“Honestly, I felt great (Tuesday), like me out there,” Patrick says. “I felt good…”