The Denver Broncos need plenty to break their way if they are going to complete a dramatic one-year turnaround. Fortunately, they might have just received their first sign of good luck.

Running back Javonte Williams, who tore his ACL and LCL early last season, is doing “extremely well,” according to head coach Sean Payton, via NFL Network’s James Palmer. He is expected to be a participant for training camp.

The Broncos offensive woes existed before Williams suffered the devastating Week 4 injuries, but they were much more glaring in his absence. Melvin Gordon (eventually released), Latavius Murray and Mike Boone did what they could to step up, but defenses were able to center their game plan around Russell Wilson. The result was the fewest points per game in the NFL (16.9).

Some positive news from the #broncos this weekend. RB Javonte Williams is doing "extremely well" per Sean Payton with his rehab from last season's knee injury. Payton expects him to be ready for the start of training camp and the team believes there's a good chance he won't be… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 15, 2023

Drastic improvement figures to depend largely on Denver’s ability to set the tone on the ground. That philosophy worked wonders for Payton with the New Orleans Saints and maximized Wilson’s effectiveness while he was leading the Seattle Seahawks. Moreover, the ample talent Williams flashed his rookie year in 2021, seven total touchdowns and over 1,200 yards from scrimmage, is evidence he can handle such a crucial role.

The Broncos focused their attention on renovating the offensive line in the offseason, most notably signing right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year contract worth up to $87.5 million. Hopefully, that gives Williams much-needed space to operate out of the backfield. A true dual threat running back completely opens up the offense and will allow Payton to chew clock and trust his defense to maintain control on the other side.

Russell Wilson is a future Hall of Fame quarterback and is being compensated very well, so obviously treating him with kid gloves seems rather unusual. However, a healthy Javonte Williams suiting up Week 1 is the best way to ensure the veteran avoids further catastrophe and returns to his Super Bowl form.