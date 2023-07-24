The Denver Broncos are a team to watch closely at training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season, as new head coach Sean Payton has a few position battles to monitor. Denver's roster is much deeper than last year's 5-12 record would indicate, as multiple talented players will be assuming backup roles to start the year.

While it wouldn't be a surprise if the team made some additional roster moves during Broncos training camp, here are the three main positional battles to watch heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Wide Receiver – Marvin Mims or Tim Patrick

With Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton likely locked in 2-WR sets for the Broncos, the primary receiving battle to watch is between veteran Tim Patrick and rookie receiver Marvin Mims.

Patrick, 29, is coming off an ACL tear that cost him all of his 2022 campaign. Patrick was a productive perimeter threat in both 2020 and 2021 for the Broncos, averaging 52 receptions and 738 yards between the two campaigns. Now back to 100 percent health, Patrick should be considered the early favorite, despite coming off the major knee injury.

Mims, 21, may push Patrick for his spot sooner rather than later, though.

There's a lot working in Marvin Mims's favor, with the first being his draft capital. The Broncos traded up to select Mims with the 63rd overall selection, which is a noteworthy use of assets for Payton in his first year with the team. Optimists can draw comparisons to the Saints selecting Michael Thomas with the 47th pick in the 2016 draft under Payton, where Thomas was quickly utilized to the tune of 92 receptions.

While that might be the absolute best case for Mims, his profile does scream potential star. Mims has elite athleticism (4.38 40-yard-dash), college production (over 1,000 yards last year at Oklahoma), and an early breakout age (18) as a highly productive freshman.

If Mims pulls off a few splash plays in training camp and preseason with noted deep-ball enthusiast Russell Wilson, it wouldn't be a shocker if he's utilized over Patrick in three-wide sets.

Keep an eye on another receiver battle as well. Marquez Callaway, who has familiarity with Payton during his time in New Orleans, could be a favorite to possibly overtake KJ Hamler as well.

Safety – Kareem Jackson or Caden Sterns

Figuring out who will start at safety next to Justin Simmons will be a big decision for the Broncos roster.

Kareem Jackson started all 17 games last year and led the Broncos in defensive snaps, but he'll face some competition at 35 years old, especially under a new coaching staff. Jackson ranked just 52nd out of 88 safeties last year by Pro Football Focus, and particularly struggled in coverage. While his veteran presence is valued, it's possible he loses his starting job during training camp.

Caden Sterns will be the most likely candidate to press Jackson for his spot. Sterns has been productive in coverage in a small sample size, recording 49 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defended in 20 career games. It's possible that he's a better fit next to Simmons if he's fully recovered from a hip injury that cost him most of last year.

Running Back – Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie or Jaleel McLaughlin

Normally a third-string running back battle isn't much to write home about, but Denver's will hold extra significance with Javonte Williams's status still up in the air going into Week 1.

The initial signs this offseason for Williams have been positive, but with Samaje Perine being a capable stop-gap, Denver shouldn't feel rushed to bring Williams back any sooner than he's 100 percent.

That will make the third spot behind Perine a critical one, and it could be a wide-open training camp battle.

Tony Jones Jr., who played for Payton in New Orleans during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, may enter as the favorite. Jones Jr. is a traditional power back, and his familiarity with Payton and his schemes could give him the early edge.

Tyler Badie is small but explosive, and profiles mostly as a third-down back. Badie caught 54 balls out of the backfield in his last season at Missouri in 2021.

The wild card is Jaleel McLaughlin, who went undrafted out of Youngstown State this year despite putting up historically huge numbers in college. McLaughlin set an NCAA all-time record with 8,166 career rushing yards…and scored 79 rushing touchdowns to boot. He's setting up to be a preseason hero with Williams and Perine unlikely to see much action.

The Broncos' three training camp battles should be fun to watch, as we'll see right away how Payton makes his stamp on the roster.