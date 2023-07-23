In the 2020 season, the Cleveland Browns returned to the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades. Now, two straight seasons missing the dance has boosted their urgency to make it to the playoffs.

Denzel Ward is one of many who has serious faith in this Cleveland squad. In fact, he believes that this Browns team is the most talented one that he has been a part of, according to Bobby Kownack of NFL media.

“I believe so,” Ward said, via NFL media. “I definitely believe so since the time that I came in. But as I said before, you can have a lot of talent, but you just got to bring it together and bring all those pieces together. So that's what we're doing and focusing on making it happen.”

The Browns have stars at various positions and expect to compete for the postseason. The X-factor of this team may be quarterback Deshaun Watson. After being accused of sexual assault by 30 women, he was suspended and limited to only six games last season, in which he looked like a shell of himself. The franchise hitched its wagon to the former Pro Bowler with a historically big contract and numerous good players around him. There are no more excuses for mediocre play.

Superstars like edge rusher Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb, who both contend for the title of best at their respective positions, give the Browns some major stability on both ends of the ball. Watson's connection with star wideout Amari Cooper should give the Browns a foundation in the passing game. They have solid depth with David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Marquise Goodwin, though the new addition is dealing with blood clots at the moment.

The Browns' defense should get better with the additions of Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill. Joining forces with Garrett and Ward should get improved results for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Returning to the postseason will not be easy for the Browns, who play in a tough AFC North division and will have to face strong teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. With all the resources expended to make the team good, Cleveland has no choice but to get there.