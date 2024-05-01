Other than Eve’s outfits, players can also change her earrings. In this guide, we will teach you how you can unlock Stellar Blade’s various earrings, including how to unlock them, and where to buy them.
Stellar Blade Earrings Unlock Guide
First off, what are the earrings for in Stellar Blade? Just like the various outfits and Nano Suits that players can equip on Eve, players can also use Earrings to change Eve’s appearance. Much like those outfits as well, these earrings serve no other purpose other than as a cosmetic item.
There are a total of 10 earrings that players can unlock in Stellar Blade, all of which are obtainable in the player’s first playthrough. As such, players can easily coordinate their outfits from the get-go. Now, let’s dive into our guide of how to unlock all of the earrings in Stellar Blade.
Quadruple Rectangle Earrings
These earrings are part of the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. To claim them, players must make their way through the main story until they reach Xion for the first time. Near the bridge should be a treasure chest with a Deluxe prompt that, when opened, will reward the player with the earrings (among other Digital Deluxe rewards)
Ear Armour
There are two ways for players to get the Ear Armour in Stellar Blade. The first is through the Sister’s Junk Store in Xion. Players can buy the earrings for 2 Vitcoins once they have reached Level 3 Affinity with Kaya. Alternatively, players will also be able to get these earrings if they preordered the game.
Black Rectangle
The player can find the Black Rectangle Earrings in the Sister’s Junk Store in Xion. Players can buy the earrings for 2 Vitcoins once they have reached Level 3 Affinity with Kaya.
Blue Point
The Blue Point Earrings is located in Matrix 11, in the Closed-Off Platform area. Inside one of the subway cars is a crate that contains the Blue Point Earrings.
Crimson Tear
Players can find the Crimson Tear in the Construction Area in Eidos 7. During the crane section of the map, players must move the left steel beam all the way to the left, and lower it so that the player can access it. Exit the crane controls, and make your way to the steel beam.
From the steel beam, jump to the building with the handholds. Grab onto it, and make your way to the upper floor of the building. Defeat the enemies inside and head to the crate containing the Crimson Tear Earrings.
Fusion Light
The player can find the Fusion Light Earrings in the Sister’s Junk Store in Xion. Players can buy the earrings for 2 Vitcoins once they have reached Level 2 Affinity with Kaya.
Hanging Memory
To obtain Hanging Memory, players must complete the side mission Generous Drop Pod. Upon looting the drop pod, players will receive the Hanging Memory Earrings.
Radial Pendulum
The player can find the Radial Pendulum Earrings in the Sister’s Junk Store in Xion. Players can buy the earrings for 2 Vitcoins once they have reached Level 3 Affinity with Kaya.
Silver Tooth
Players can find the Silver Tooth Earrings in Spire 4. In the starting area of the Prestige Lounge, there is a crate located between a side table and a leather armchair. The crate contains the Silver Tooth Earrings.
Sun Drop
The player can find the Sun Drop Earrings in the Sister’s Junk Store in Xion. Players can buy the earrings for 2 Vitcoins once they have reached Level 2 Affinity with Kaya.
Turquoise Hoops
The player can find the Sun Drop Earrings in the Sister’s Junk Store in Xion. Players can buy the earrings for 2 Vitcoins once they have reached Level 2 Affinity with Kaya.
That’s all for our guide on how to unlock all of the Earrings in Stellar Blade. Stellar Blade is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.