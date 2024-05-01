The 2024 NFL Draft is officially behind us, but free agency is still wide open. With both the initial window of free agency and the draft now passed, NFL teams are now more aware of what their rosters for the 2024 season are going to look like. It also gives them a chance to shore up any big needs and go grab some of the remaining free agents available.
Believe it or not, there are still some notable names left on the market that could help a number of teams in need of bolstering their rosters. Here, we're going to narrow it down to the five best free agents available after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ryan Tannehill, QB
In what will be his 12th season in the league, should he find his way onto a team, it's likely that Ryan Tannehill's days as a full-time starter are behind him. He found that out rather quickly last year when after becoming injured, he lost his starting job to rookie Will Levis.
However, Tannehill should still be a valuable piece to any team looking for quarterback services — and post-draft, there are still a few out there. One team that comes to mind is the Las Vegas Raiders, who were likely stunned by the Atlanta Falcons' decision to select Michael Penix Jr. They missed out on Spencer Rattler later in the draft. Tannehill could almost come right in and challenge Aidan O'Connell for the starting job.
Another team that's intriguing here is the Chicago Bears. Yes, Caleb Williams is going to be the guy, or at least the Bears hope so. But what's behind him doesn't exactly do him any favors. Williams as a rookie could use some veteran leadership either behind him or starting in front of him for a little while, and Tannehill fits that role perfectly.
Tyler Boyd, WR
If not for financial restrictions, the Cincinnati Bengals would like to keep their trio of wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and even Tyler Boyd. But that's just not feasible with their $23 million in cap space, per OverTheCap. Eventually, all may leave Joe Burrow's side, but for now, that will be Boyd.
Even though Boyd's production has dropped over the last couple of seasons (667 yards, two touchdowns in 2023), he still could be a very reliable receiver for any team, especially those that feel they're playoff contenders and didn't make a receiver pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At almost 30, Boyd is likely looking for that last big contract of his career
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Many thought that Odell Beckham Jr. had found a new home with the Miami Dolphins, but that never came to pass. It's likely that since the Dolphins didn't draft a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft that this is still a possibility.
Nonetheless, Beckham, 31, is obviously no spring chicken, but he's not totally done either. In Baltimore's run-heavy offense last season, he played in just 50 percent of the offensive snaps for a total of 14 games, recording 35 receptions (third-lowest of his career) and just three touchdowns (tied for lowest of his career). Any team looking for veteran receiver help would still get a solid version of OBJ.
Dalton Risner, OG
There are always teams out there looking for offensive line help. Dalton Risner is one of the best available free agents at the left guard position. He doesn't necessarily grade well with just an overall offensive grade of 57.1, with his run blocking not the best, per Pro Football Focus. But as a pass blocker, he didn't allow a single sack last season and has only allowed seven in the past three seasons. Having played 745 snaps, he's also just allowed three penalties.
Xavien Howard, CB
Much like the Bengals, the Dolphins were forced to move on from a number of pivotal starters from last season, including Xavien Howard. Having still just under $3 million in cap space will do that.
Howard could very well be the next free agent to find a home, as most teams were just waiting until he was cleared for football duties, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Battling a foot injury all of last season, hampered the 30-year-old's production, where he allowed an 86.7 passer rating and graded out at just a 55.1 overall defensive grade, with a coverage grade of 51.9, the lowest of his career.
On the flip side, in 13 games, he allowed just one touchdown on 62 targets, at 6.8 yards per target and 39 completions at 10.7 yards per completion, which were both the best of his career.
Stats were provided from Pro-Football-Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.