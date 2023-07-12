Deshaun Watson is gearing up for his second season with the Cleveland Browns, and one of the top weapons he is expecting to make his life easier on offense is veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“Amari’s going to be good,” Deshaun Watson said of the Browns star wideout (h/t Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com). “He’s a guy that’s a vet, been in the league for a while, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to be ready for the season and training camp and our chemistry is going to be tight. We’ve been hanging out, we just going to continue to build that chemistry as much as possible.”

Watson and Cooper were not able to play a lot of games together in the 2022 NFL season. The former Clemson Tigers quarterback served a six-game suspension to start the 2022 campaign. When he was finally able to see action on the field, Deshaun Watson barely produced like his old self, as he completed only 58.2 percent of his pass attempts and finished with just 1,102 passing yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions. Even when factoring in the limited number of games he appeared in, Watson clearly underwhelmed under center.

But it can be a different story this time around for Watson and the Browns' offense. Expected to be out there on the field right from the get-go of the 2023 NFL season, the 27-year-old Deshaun Watson will look to reclaim his place in the league as one of the most dynamic signal-callers in the game.

Amari Cooper will have a big role in that, as he remains to be a top option downfield for Cleveland, which generated just 21.2 points per game in 2022.