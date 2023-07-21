Marquise Goodwin signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason looking for a fresh start and an opportunity to chase the playoffs. However, before his Browns tenure truly began, Goodwin will be forced to step away from the gridiron.

Goodwin will miss the start of training camp after blood clots were discovered in his legs and lungs, the team announced. The wide receiver said he dealt with shortness of breath and discomfort in his legs, leading to him getting checked out. While his diagnosis will take him away from Cleveland, Goodwin is trying to see the bright side in his situation.

“It was really alarming at first because I've experienced injury throughout my career, but it's never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it's not taken care of,” Goodwin said. “It was frightening at first, but now I'm at ease with it. It's out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Despite not being able to participate, Goodwin still plans to remain around his teammates. He wants to build camaraderie with his teammates and support the franchise that has supported him since his worrying diagnosis.

Marquise Goodwin comes to the Browns with nine years of NFL experience under his belt. In 102 games, the receiver has caught 187 passes for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Browns are looking for Goodwin to add a speedy element to their offense. But before he starts catching passes from Deshaun Watson, Cleveland will ensure Goodwin battles back from his blood clot scare and makes a full recovery.