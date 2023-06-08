Cleveland Browns legendary running back Jim Brown sadly passed away at the age of 87 in May. Brown, one of the best halfbacks in league history on the field and a civil rights activist off it, left an impact on many people. Browns current running back Nick Chubb is definitely one of them.

Chubb, who received emphatic praise from Brown after Cleveland drafted him back in 2018, plans to honor the Browns legend moving forward. The four-time Pro Bowler said he's “definitely playing for him from here on out”, per the team's website.

When told of the story of Brown praising him after his draft selection, Chubb said it was a “blessing” and that the Browns legend “saw something in him.” He certainly did.

Chubb has been honoring Brown with his play for Cleveland since he entered the league.

The Georgia product has rattled off four straight 1000-yard rushing seasons, tallying a career-best 1,525 rushing yards in 2022.

All the while, the current Cleveland star has been inching closer to Brown on the franchise's all-time rushing leaderboard.

Chubb currently sits fourth on the list, with 6,341 yards.

He certainly has a ways to go if he hopes to catch the franchise legend, who holds a commanding lead with 12,312 yards.

But Chubb isn't focused on the record. Instead, he's focused on the lessons learned from the former Cleveland star, such as being “true to yourself.”

It certainly sounds like Chubb plans to do that in 2023, as every rushing yard gained will be a tribute to one of the most influential people in his life.