Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NFL world has lost a legend. Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has passed away at the age of 87, per the Associated Press. It was reported that Brown passed away on Thursday night at his home in Los Angeles.

Brown will forever be remembered as one of the best players in NFL history as well as an actor. His wife, Monique, also posted on message on social media to announce the passing of her husband.

Legendary RB Jim Brown has passed away, his wife Monique Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/hOZD3W3hjW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2023

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brown’s football career was legendary and he played every single season with the Cleveland Browns. He led the league in rushing in all but one of the nine seasons he spent in the league. He also had 1,000 or more rushing yards in all but two seasons.

Brown retired from the NFL and proceeded to begin his career as an actor, where he appeared in more than 30 films with some notable ones being Any Given Sunday and The Dirty Dozen. Jim Brown was also a well-known civil rights leader during the 1960s, so his career is far more than just on the football field.

Jim Brown led the NFL in rushing with 1,312 yards until Chicago Bears RB Walter Payton broke the record in 1984. However, he’s still the only NFL player to lead the league in all-purpose yards five times and will be remembered forever as one of the best backs in the history of the NFL.