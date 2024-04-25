The long-awaited next-gen update for Fallout 4 has finally arrived, providing fans of the celebrated post-apocalyptic role-playing game with enhanced features and a fresh infusion of content. Released by Bethesda Game Studios, the update ushers in a significant overhaul for the game, catering to the latest console technology and revitalizing the Fallout franchise amidst growing interest spurred by the Amazon TV series.
Fallout 4's Enhanced Gaming Experience For Console And PC Players
For players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Fallout 4 now boasts a native version that leverages the advanced capabilities of these consoles to deliver unprecedented graphical fidelity and performance. The game offers two distinct modes: Performance and Quality. Performance mode targets 60 frames per second at 4K resolution with standard settings, optimizing fluidity and immersion. On the other hand, Quality mode, while capped at 30 FPS, utilizes ultra settings to offer enhanced visual detail and richness, appealing to those who prioritize top-tier graphics.
Additionally, the update brings a treasure trove of free content from the Creation Club, Bethesda's platform for premium community-created content. Among the notable additions is a new questline featuring the Enclave, a key faction in the Fallout universe. This questline not only extends the game's narrative but also introduces new gameplay challenges and rewards, enriching the expansive world of Fallout 4.
PC gamers have also been given significant enhancements with this update. Fallout 4 now supports wider screen resolutions and has been verified for compatibility with the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC gaming device. These improvements ensure that the game can be enjoyed in a variety of settings and configurations, enhancing accessibility and player choice.
Fallout 4 Update: Bug Fixes, Optimizations, And Community Commitment
Beyond these graphical and content updates, Bethesda has implemented a raft of bug fixes and optimizations. These changes aim to improve the overall stability and quality of the gaming experience, addressing many issues that have persisted since the game's original release. Players returning to or just starting their journey through the devastated landscapes of post-apocalyptic Boston will encounter a smoother, more engaging experience.
The next-gen update for Fallout 4 is not just about technical enhancements — it also signifies a renewed commitment to the game's community and the broader Fallout universe. This update coincides with heightened interest in the franchise, partially driven by anticipation for the Fallout TV series in development by Amazon. This series promises to expand the Fallout universe, potentially introducing a new audience to its rich storytelling and unique setting.
Overall, the next-gen update revitalizes Fallout 4, offering both veteran players and newcomers alike a chance to experience the game's post-apocalyptic world in a whole new light. Whether it's the improved graphics, the additional content, or the quality-of-life upgrades, the update reaffirms Fallout 4 as a cornerstone of modern gaming and a testament to Bethesda's dedication to their players and their franchises. As fans delve back into the irradiated ruins of Boston, they can expect a richer, more immersive experience that continues to build on the legacy of the Fallout series.
Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Full List Of Patch Notes
With the next-gen update comes a comprehensive list of technical improvements, gameplay enhancements, and bug fixes for Fallout 4. Below, we detail the full patch notes that outline every change made to breathe new life into this classic title.
New Creation Club Content
Enclave Remnants
- Armor and Weapon bundle
- X-02 Power Armor
- Hellfire Power Armor
- Heavy Incinerator
- Tesla Cannon
- Enclave Weapon Skins
- Enclave Armor Skins
Makeshift Weapon Pack
Halloween Workshop
Changes And New Features
- Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.
- Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.
- Quality mode: 30 FPS*, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling.
- *When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS.
- *When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode
- Release on Epic Store.
- Widescreen and Ultra-widescreen support.
- Steam Deck Verified
- 9 Free Creation Club Items . Enclave Remnants (New!), Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armor Skins, Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, Heavy Incinerator, Halloween Workshop (New!), Makeshift Weapon Pack (New!).
- Added “Installed Content ” menu.
Bug Fixes
- Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).
- Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.
- Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.
- Resolved issue that could prevent the quest “Go Home” from advancing.
- Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.
- Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.
- Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.
- Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.
- Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.
- Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.
- Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.
- Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.
- Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.
- Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.
- Resolved issue where the “Level Up” notification would display even if there was not a level up available.
- Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.
- Stability improvements.
PC Only
- Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters.
- The Fallout 4 next gen update is not currently available on GOG but will be available soon. We will let you know as soon as we can.
PlayStation Only
- Resolved issue that could keep the Pip-Boy light on when reading holotapes.
- Resolved issue that could prompt users to free up 0kb worth of space when attempting to save even if space was available.
- Fixed crash that could occur while loading a save that was made immediately before dying.
- Resolved issue that would prevent Codsworth from checking on Shaun in the intro.
Xbox Only
- Resolved issue where users would not always be returned to the main menu after signing out of their profile.
- Resolved crash that could occur if the player had unlocked all perks.
- Fixed lighting issue that could occur during Airship Down.
- Encountering a BNET error will now return you to the main menu instead of asking you to log in again.
- Resolved issue that could result in significant drop in frame rate when a Gas Canister is ignited by a Molotov Cocktail.
- Addressed some visual artifacts that could occur when dynamic resolution was triggered.
Creation Kit
- Removed non-functional “Hot Load” button.
- Removed non-functional “Material Editor” button.
- Editor IDs longer than 99 characters will no longer crash the editor.
- Resolved crash that could occur while viewing a quest’s Objectives tab.
- Resolved hang that could occur while adding a reference to a layer.
