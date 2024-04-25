We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, and make a No. 4 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.
The NFL Draft is here, and there are so many things to talk about, especially when it comes to the top four picks. We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, and make a No. 4 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.
The NFL draft is here, and everyone is speculating who will take who and where every player will go. Moreover, the talk of the town is heavily focused on quarterbacks, as a new crop has entered the conversion. Will this be a great class? Or will they end up like the 2021 NFL Draft, which has seen every quarterback, except Trevor Lawrence, already find themselves on a new team?
We're here to analyze six players who could potentially be picked for the second spot. Some of these will be possibilities, and some will be long shots. But remember, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third pick in 2021, so anything is possible.
The Arizona Cardinals currently have the fourth pick in the draft. They could make a pick or trade back for an extra pick and use it to further their team. It seems like this could be where moves finally start to happen with quarterback-needy teams getting desperate and caving to Arizona's massive demands for a top-four pick.
Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NFL Odds: No. 4 Overall Pick Odds
Marvin Harrison Jr.: -230
J.J. McCarthy: +410
Drake Maye: +500
Malik Nabers: +1900
Jayden Daniels: +5000
Joe Alt: +7500
Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Will be the No. 4 Overall Pick
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the heavy favorite to go to the Arizona Cardinals at pick number four. He might be the best prospect in this draft aside from any of the quarterbacks. In his junior season at Ohio State, he had 67 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns with 13 yards per catch.
The Cardinals need someone who can be a deep threat in this offense and Harrison is the best option in the draft. He has a massive frame at 6-4 and he weighs 205 pounds making him a beast physically. He is exactly what the Cardinals need and he would be the best receiver in the desert since Larry Fitzgerald. If the Cardinals keep the pick, Harrison Jr. is their guy.
Why J.J. McCarthy Will be the No. 4 Overall Pick
J.J. McCarthy is a solid choice who may shock the world at pick No. 4. Steadily, he paced the Michigan Wolverines with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while throwing for 2,991 passing yards. McCarthy is an example of a quarterback scouts love, but fans have questions about.
McCarthy was also 11th in non-play-action plays and passed past the sticks consistently. Additionally, he produced a 90.8 clean-pocket grade. McCarthy does not just have the ability to sling the ball like others in this draft, but he is steady and calm. It is worth noting that this pick is only happening if the Cardinals go ahead and trade the pick, likely to either the New York Giants or the Minnesota Vikings. McCarthy could be a solid option with the fourth pick for any quarterback-needy team that is desperate enough to trade a haul to the Cardinals.
Why Drake Maye Will be the No. 4 Overall Pick
Drake Maye has the third-highest odds of being selected with the fourth pick. Many draft boards have Maye going to the Commanders at the second pick or to the Patriots at the third pick. Maye tossed 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his final season, with 3,608 yards. However, he had previously thrown for 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the season before, so he fell off a bit in production.
Maye has great mechanics and can spread the ball around. He also had a 94.8 passing grade on passes between the hash marks. When a quarterback can do that, you can instantly trust them to make more plays to help your team win. Before this past college football season, Maye was seen as the clear-cut second pick next to Caleb Williams, but with questions popping up these odds make sense and he could slide down to a team that's desperate and gives up a lot for a trade with the Cardinals.
Why Malik Nabers will be the No. 4 Overall Pick
The truth is Malik Nabers might be the more dynamic wide receiver in this draft when compared to any of the great options available and that includes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. In his junior season at LSU, he had 89 receptions, 1,569 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also averaged 17.6 yards per catch.
He is not as big as Marvin Harrison Jr. standing at 6-0 and weighing 200 pounds. He is extremely versatile and can match up wherever he is needed along the receiving corps. Nabers is widely loved by general managers across the league and there are reports that some have him ranked above Marvin Harrison Jr. as the best receiver. Nabers could be an option for the Cardinals if something happens with Harrison Jr. or if they shock everyone.
Why Jayden Daniels will be the No. 4 Overall Pick
Jayden Daniels has odds of being taken with the fourth pick in the draft just in case he starts to fall and a quarterback-needy team trades up. Daniels threw 40 touchdowns and four interceptions for 3,812 passing yards in his final season at LSU. Also, he had a 95.6 quarterback rating and this all culminated in a Heisman Trophy-worthy season too.
The Cardinals would not take him, but a team like the Vikings or Giants would jump at the chance to trade up and draft him if he somehow fell past the third pick by the Patriots. Daniels made a massive leap last year and the hope is that continues even more in the NFL.
Why Joe Alt Will be the No. 4 Overall Pick
Joe Alt is the highest-rated offensive lineman in this draft. He is extremely versatile and can play across the line. He is very athletic and was one of the most productive offensive linemen in the country last season at Notre Dame. His size is also a massive difference maker where he stands at 6-8 and weighs 315 pounds. Alt is worthy of this pick if the Cardinals pivoted to the offensive line and not at receiver.
Final No. 4 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick
There are only two contenders for this pick. It comes down to if the Cardinals pull off a trade or not because if they keep it then they are drafting Marvin Harrison Jr., but if they make a trade with either the Giants or the Vikings then the pick is J.J. McCarthy. Ultimately, the Cardinals will draft Marvin Harrison Jr. because he's too good to pass up. There is a need for more assets, but Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the best overall prospect in the draft and the Cardinals need a primary receiver on the outside.
Click Here for more betting news & predictions
Final No. 4 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr. (-230)