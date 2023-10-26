The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their starting quarterback and one of their top receiving threats available when they head to Western New York to play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

“[Bucs] QB Baker Mayfield (knee) and WR Chris Godwin (neck) — both listed as questionable — will play tonight against the Bills,” Peliserro wrote on X.

It's an encouraging sign for a Bucs team that has fallen to 3-3 in the NFC South after back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 and 7, respectively.

Baker Mayfield was listed as questionable for the contest after getting in limited reps in practice this week. He was a DNP on Monday, was upgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday, and practiced fully on Wednesday ahead of the first game of Week 8.

Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday that he planned to play, and that looks to now be confirmed.

Chris Godwin was a non-participant on Monday due to a neck injury, but was active for the team's walkthrough on Tuesday and got in a full practice on Wednesday. The WR is coming off a 12-target game in Week 7, and his availability on Thursday night in Buffalo is key for a Tampa Bay team looking to right the ship.

Both Mayfield and Godwin looking to be active at Highmark Stadium will give the Buccaneers a much better chance to win against a Bills team that is also looking to get back in the win column after a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Orchard Park.