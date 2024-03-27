The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seemingly done enough of the right things to stay competitive for next season. They were able to hold on to quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans, who were both hitting free agency. With a couple more pieces in free agency, plus their No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers will look once again to return to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
Tom Brady may be long gone and retired now, but the Buccaneers haven't stopped winning and taking the NFC South it seems. But don't forget, that division is one of the weakest in the NFL. It may not be much better next season, but the Atlanta Falcons could be a force to reckon with as the Buccaneers' best competition. That means another 9-8 season may not cut it to take the division crown and make a playoff return.
So, how can the Buccaneers stay ahead? Well, selecting at the bottom of the draft order in the first round, they do still have a few options, not to mention they have more than a few positions in need. On both sides of the ball, they have needs. So, it will likely depend on the best player available at No. 26.
So, let's look at three players the Buccaneers should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama
With the Buccaneers cutting Shaquil Barrett, that leaves only edge rushers YaYa Diaby, Joe Shoyinka, and Anthony Nelson. Diaby is the surprise out of the trio, coming away last season with 38 tackles, 12 for a loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, eight quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks. Shoyinka and Nelson still have room for improvement, however.
Alabama's Chris Braswell likely isn't the first edge rusher the Buccaneers would look at, but Dallas Turner, Jared Verse, and Laiatu Latu will likely all be long gone before the 26th pick. Regardless, he would still be an improvement to the team's pass rush.
Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Even with signing Mike Evans to a new two-year deal, adding Texas' Xavier Worth just gives Mayfield another option on the field. The former Longhorn was impressive in college, leaving with 26 touchdowns in three seasons. He's a bit on the smaller side at just 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, but his ability to blaze past corners with his electric speed — as was evident in his record breaking combine 40-yard dash — should definitely intrigue the Buccaneers to add him to their offense should he still be there at No. 26.
Graham Barton, OT, Duke
The Buccaneers averaged giving up 2.5 sacks per game last season, with Mayfield getting sacked 40 times. That was why he nearly missed some time with a rib injury last season after taking a big hit in the Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints, then suffered an ankle injury in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Buccaneers did make some moves toward their offensive line in free agency, mostly creating depth. If they were to draft Graham Barton out of Duke, he's capable of playing either tackle or moving to center. And that's especially important given that nine-year veteran Ryan Jensen decided to retire after last season.
The Buccaneers could always go after true centers in Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson or West Virginia's Zach Frazier, who will probably still be available at 26. But getting a guy like Barton, perhaps a more well-rounded and experienced lineman, allows them to move him into different spots along the line. “He's a good athlete off the ball and in space to be a successful second-level blocker,” according to PFF. “His best position in the NFL is likely at center, as he brings starting-caliber traits there.”