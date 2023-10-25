The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Orchard Park, New York, to battle the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Buccaneers-Bills prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucs lost 16-13 to the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. Ultimately, Baker Mayfield went 27 for 42 with 275 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Rachaad White rushed 13 times for 34 yards while catching six passes for 65 yards. Meanwhile, Mike Evans had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Godwin had six receptions on 12 targets for 66 yards. The Bucs went 6 for 12 on third-down conversions and also allowed three sacks.

The Bills lost 29-25 to the New England Patriots at Foxboro last weekend. Unfortunately, they fell behind 10-0 after the first quarter and were behind 13-3 at the half. Josh Allen went 27 for 41 with 265 yards passing, two touchdowns, and an interception while rushing seven times for 17 yards and a score. James Cook rushed 13 times for 56 yards while catching three passes for 46 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs had six receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Dalton Kinkaid had eight catches for 75 yards. However, Gabe Davis had just one catch for six yards.

The Bucs lead the all-time series 8-4. However, the Bulls are 2-0 at home against the Bucs. The Bucs won the last battle 30-27 in an overtime thriller in 2011.

Here are the Buccaneers-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Bills Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +8.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills Week 8

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Bucs struggled on offense last weekend. In fact, the Bucs have sputtered on that side of the ball. They need their quarterback to help them get off the ground. It all begins with Mayfield.

Mayfield has passed for 1,363 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 28 times for 99 yards. Meanwhile, White has rushed 83 times for 266 yards and a touchdown while also catching 22 passes for 163 yards. Evans has 30 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns, while Godwin has caught 33 passes for 398 yards. Ultimately, the Bucs must protect their quarterback and open up some lanes for the running back. It will be tough to do against a ferocious Buffalo defense.

The defensive side of the ball has seen some sparks, with Vita Vea registering 13 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Likewise, Lavonte David has 33 solo tackles and two sacks. Shaq Barrett has tallied 14 solo tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, Antoine Winfield has 23 solo tackles and two sacks. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has added 15 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Bucs will cover the spread if they can slow the game down and make some strides on offense. Then, they must do everything in their power to stop Allen from dominating them through the air and on the ground.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills have an explosive offense and a defense that can pounce. Regardless, it has not been as efficient in recent weeks, and the Bills must figure out how to stop the struggles quickly.

Allen has passed for 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing 29 times for 148 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Cook has rushed 88 times for 419 yards and score. Diggs has 55 receptions for 678 yards and six touchdowns, while Davis has 22 catches for 347 yards and four scores. Also, Kinkaid has caught 25 passes for 193 yards, but the rookie has yet to find the back of the endzone. This offense must rediscover its consistency.

The defense has some elite playmakers. However, it has not gone as smoothly as it could be in recent weeks. Micah Hyde has 21 solo tackles. Also, Leonard Floyd has nine solo tackles and 6.5 sacks this season. Ed Oliver has notched 15 solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, A.J. Epenesa has added five solo tackles and four sacks with an interception. Greg Rousseau has added 12 solo tackles and three sacks. Therefore, this defense has many playmakers who can make an impact.

The Bills will cover the spread if the offense can spread the ball and move the chains. Then, the defense must make stops. It all comes down to how well they execute their plays.

Final Buccaneers-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Bills have struggled a lot in recent memory. However, this will be their “get well” game as they rediscover their offense and make some big plays. Expect a big victory from the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Final Buccaneers-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills: -8.5 (-110)