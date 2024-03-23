In the bustling world of NFL news, per JoeBucsFan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' recently re-signed star receiver Mike Evans has stirred the pot with intriguing comparisons between his current quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and his college quarterback, the infamous Johnny Manziel, also known as Johnny Football. This comparison has sent ripples through the sports community, not for the controversial off-field antics associated with Manziel, but for the on-field similarities and leadership qualities Mayfield has displayed since joining the Buccaneers.
During an interview with TexAgs radio, Evans, a living legend in his own right, opened up about a variety of topics, including a fleeting thought of playing for the Houston Texans, given its proximity to his roots in Galveston and College Station. However, Evans quickly shelved that idea, citing the mutual affection between him and Tampa as the decisive factor in his decision to stay put. “I felt the two-way love in Tampa and said that’s why I never actually became a free agent,” Evans explained.
The conversation took a fascinating turn when Evans was asked about Baker Mayfield, a name that resonates deeply within Texas football lore. Evans did not hold back, drawing parallels between Mayfield's playing style and leadership to that of Johnny Manziel, his quarterback during their electrifying days at Texas A&M. For those who may not remember, Manziel was a standout college quarterback whose professional career failed to take off after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, just 15 picks after Evans.
“Man, Baker, man, he surprised me a lot,” Evans said, reflecting on his experience with Mayfield with the Buccaneers. “With not his game, I knew he was a really good player, just how he is as a leader and a teammate. He really surprised me a lot.”
Evans elaborated on the similarities between Mayfield and Manziel, noting, “He’s similar to Johnny, his playing style. I mean, really similar. So it was easy to adjust to play with him. Shorter quarterback. Great athlete. Throws like a baseball player, like really tight spiral. Really good arm. Improvise, can do all those things. Super tough. So I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this year.”
This comparison, while focused on their on-field prowess, does much to highlight Mayfield's qualities as a player and a leader, something that Evans clearly values. Despite Manziel's professional struggles, which Evans tactfully alludes to by mentioning, “Poor Johnny. He just didn’t have his mind right,” the emphasis was on the positive aspects of Mayfield's game and what that means for the Buccaneers going forward.
The Baker-Mayfield-to-Johnny-Manziel comparison is not just a testament to Mayfield's ability to inspire his teammates and lead on the field; it also underscores the adaptability and chemistry that Evans feels with Mayfield as his quarterback. Mayfield, known for his resilience and competitive spirit, seems to have found a kindred spirit in Evans, who is eager to see what they can accomplish together in the coming season.
This narrative is compelling for several reasons. Firstly, it challenges the narrative surrounding Mayfield, who has faced his own set of challenges and skepticism in the NFL. By drawing parallels with Manziel, Evans is not dredging up the past but highlighting the positive, electric, and dynamic playstyle that Mayfield brings to the Buccaneers. Secondly, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of football, where comparisons and past reputations can be redefined by current performances and attitudes.
For the Buccaneers and their fans, Evans' endorsement of Mayfield is a beacon of hope and excitement for the upcoming season. It's a declaration that Mayfield has not only won over the locker room but also possesses the talent, leadership, and grit to lead Tampa Bay to success. As the Buccaneers gear up for another campaign, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Mayfield and Evans, two key figures poised to make their mark on the field, with the ghost of Johnny Football serving as an unlikely muse for their anticipated success.