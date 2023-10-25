In recent injury news, the Tampa Bay Buccanneers have activated running back Chase Edmonds off injured reserve, leaving him available to play against Buffalo on Thursday Night Football, per Greg Auman at FOX Sports. The Bucs will travel to the northeast to face the Bills on primetime, with Buffalo favored in the matchup.

Tampa Bay adds a veteran running back that can catch the ball and be an elusive threat in the backfield. Edmonds has played two games this season, totaling 20 yards on four carries. With the limited snaps he's earned, Edmonds has been efficient in extending plays and finding the gap. He'll serve as a backup to starter Rashaad White, known for his pass-catching ability.

Edmonds has been with four teams in his seven-year NFL career, looking to find a role that best suits him. With a quarterback like Baker Mayfield who loves to use check-downs and RPO, Edmonds may be able to make an impact in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are currently 3-3 on the season, listed as the No. 2 team in the NFC South. They started the year hot with a 3-1 record, but they've recently been outmatched. Tampa Bay is on a two-game losing streak, and a game against Buffalo isn't the best matchup for them.

Whether Edmonds will play limited snaps or be used as a full participant is unknown, but he'll be available for the Buccaneers this Thursday on the road. Tampa Bay has one of the bottom-tier offensive programs, with a No. 26 points per game average and a No. 23 yards per play average. The game plan from the Bucs will be the real tail to see what type of role Edmonds can carve out.