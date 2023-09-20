The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. Chase Edmonds suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Edmonds' knee injury is expected to keep him out four to six. weeks.

Edmonds hasn't been much of a factor in either of Tampa Bay's first two games. The running back had two carries in both contests, totaling 20 yards. The Buccaneers signed Edmonds in March to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum salary.

Edmonds split time with the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos last season. He's never reached the 600-yard mark in a single season.

Rachaad White is the Buccaneers' No. 1 running back. White leads Tampa Bay with 34 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers have been one of the surprise teams in the very early part of the 2023 season. Given the worst preseason odds to win the NFC South and projected to be vying for a top draft pick, Tampa Bay is off to a 0-2 start. The Buccaneers have beaten the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, both of which are winless.

Baker Mayfield has a 104.4 passer rating to start the season as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback. Tampa Bay is one of three teams that have yet to give up more than 20 points in a game.

Week 3 should provide much more evidence regarding whether or not Tampa Bay is a real playoff contender. The Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are significant road favorites, suggesting that bettors still don't buy into Tampa Bay.