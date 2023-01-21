Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he is going to take his time before making a decision on his future, and will be away from the team as he does so.

That sentiment has a few players on the Bucs believing that Brady has played his last game in Tampa after leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2020. Based on some teammates’ final interactions with Brady, it felt to them as if he was leaving with no intention to return.

“I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one player anonymously told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said.

Brady shared a similar refrain to media members in his final press conference on Monday: “I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year.”

Brady also noted his love and gratefulness for the organization, appreciating the respect he’s been shown during his time in Tampa Bay.

Per Rapoport: “According to those close to him, Brady wants to head into his few weeks of decision-making time with an open mind. He’ll attempt to spend time with his children, allow the emotions to hit him and consider his options.”

Brady has a few options once he has had time to process the 2022-23 season: stick with the Bucs next year, retire at age 45, which was his original plan, or sign and play for another team.

The superstar quarterback reportedly has a ten-year, $375 million deal waiting for him with Fox Sports, and has also drawn interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, among other clubs.