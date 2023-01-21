With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crashing out of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the Wild Card round, everyone’s attention has once again turned to Tom Brady. After briefly retiring last offseason, the 45-year old quarterback underwent a turbulent season with the Buccaneers, and now that it’s over, fans all across the league will be wondering what his next move is.

It seems like Brady has several different options on his plate for the upcoming 2023 season. He could obviously opt to retire, as he will be 46 by the time the next season kicks off, or since he’s a free agent, he could opt to find a new home, that is, of course, if he doesn’t want to return to the Buccaneers. But for now, it seems like Brady’s first move is going to involve him taking some time to map out his future before deciding what he wants to do for the 2023 season.

“Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to take his time making a decision on his future, aiming to look at his options with a clear mind…According to those close to him, Brady wants to head into his few weeks of decision-making time with an open mind. He’ll attempt to spend time with his children, allow the emotions to hit him and consider his options.” – Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

This is standard procedure for veteran players in the NFL, and well, Brady is the veteran of veterans. Nobody really seems to know what his future holds, and after his wild decision to retire, then unretire, last offseason, it seems like anything is on the table. But for those hoping for a swift resolution to his future this offseason, buckle up, because it looks like we could be here for a while.