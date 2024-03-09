Mike Evans put his signature on a two-year, $41 million contract Friday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that deal could reach as much as $52 million if the powerful receiver reaches all his incentives.
While many of the top names in the NFL are waiting for the start of free agency March 13 before they sign a new deal, Evans got his deal done early and doesn't have to wait to know where he will be playing in 2024. That is an interesting story, but the story of who found out after Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht, may be even more fascinating.
Licht was standing at a bar next to Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky — without realizing it was the Great One — and he made mention that Evans had just agreed to an extension.
The individuals at the bar were congratulating Licht, including Gretzky. “I went back and I was fist-bumping and all that, and I told Wayne Gretzky that we were signing Mike back. And he said, ‘Whoa, he’s a great one.’ I thought that was pretty cool for him to say.”
Evans was truly impressed when he heard the story. “That was crazy,” Evans said. “I said, ‘Damn, Wayne Gretzky knows who I am?’”
Gretzky is a huge sports fan, but he is most known for being a golf fan since his son in law is Dustin Johnson.
The all-time great hockey player also loves football, and he is right about Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay receiver has been with the Bucs for 10 years, and he has exceeded the 1,000-yard mark in each of those seasons.