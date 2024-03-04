With Mike Evans off the NFL free agency board, the Kansas City Chiefs will have to look in another direction in case they still want to pursue a new downfield weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl champions are said to be among the teams to go after Evans in free agency, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“Mike Evans was projected to be one of top, if not the top free-agent wide receiver available. The Chiefs, amongst others, were expected to be interested. Now the top free-agent WRs include Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Calvin Ridley, Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas.”
Instead of a trip to free agency, Evans will extend his stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a two-year deal worth $52 million on Monday. It could mean that Evans will finish his pro career with the only team he's played so far in his NFL tenure.
As for the Chiefs, they still have other intriguing options in free agency, as mentioned by Schefter, but none of the available names carry the same luster as that of Evans'. Evans has never recorded fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in a season since he entered the league in 2014.
Kansas City's wide receiver room lacks star power with just the likes of Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Rashee Rice among other wideouts who have 2024 contracts with the Chiefs. The AFC West squad still has tight end Travis Kelce, but he's not getting any younger. If the Chiefs want to complete the Super Bowl trifecta, Mahomes is going to need his weaponry upgraded.