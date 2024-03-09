Recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a bit of good news when it was unearthed that superstar wide receiver and impending free agent Mike Evans was opting to stay with the organization on a new two-year contract, which was officially announced by the team on Friday afternoon. Evans played an integral role in the Buccaneers' relative turnaround this past season, which culminated in a narrow loss in the NFC divisional round on the road against the Detroit Lions.
Now, Mike Evans himself is breaking down his decision to stay, including the immense role that his wife played in that process.
“I don’t want to say I was waiting for my wife to speak up, but she just planted it,” Evans said, per Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com. “These things are just like, day and night you have to think about it. We were thinking, and it just hit her and she said, ‘Maybe we should stay in Tampa, babe.’
“I mean, I wanted to be in Tampa, and they offered me great money. It wasn’t about the money. I just wanted to see everything as a whole, and if we were going to get (quarterback) Baker (Mayfield) back and things like that. But I know I can play with whoever is at quarterback. Obviously, I hope it’s Baker.”
Indeed, the quarterback will be a huge question mark for the Buccaneers as they enter this offseason, as Mayfield played far above expectations throughout the 2023 season following a slew of other stops around the NFL in the previous couple of seasons.