Here are our four bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have an Arizona Cardinals Week 10 game scheduled against the Atlanta Falcons. The Cardinals have had a rough season so far and just got shut out by the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. However, they have a chance to get a rebound win in Week 10 when they face off against the Falcons. As the Cardinals prepare to face the Falcons, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Arizona.

Cardinals Lost in Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals have had a difficult season so far, with a record of 2-7. They were hoping to return to their 2021 playoff form, but instead, they have experienced a disastrous and drama-plagued 2023 season. In Week 9, they even lost to the Browns, 27-0.

Despite their struggles, the Cardinals have some talented players. These include quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown. However, they have been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play on both sides of the ball. The team has also been dealing with off-field issues. With eight games left in the season, the Cardinals will look to finish strong and build towards a better 2024 season.

Murray Minimized?

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Murray as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Falcons, following a delay in his return. Yes, there is uncertainty about his running ability. Still, Murray's comeback should boost Arizona's passing game. This means receivers like Marquise Brown and Trey McBride may find hope in terms of seeing their numbers pushed up. However, Murray's return after an ACL tear 11 months ago, coupled with a tough opponent, makes trusting him a stretch.

Recall that Murray's most recent match occurred on December 12, 2022. That resulted in a 27-13 defeat against the New England Patriots. In the course of that season, he amassed a total of 2,368 passing yards, threw 14 touchdown passes, and experienced seven interceptions before sustaining an injury. That said, he is still a talented QB. Keep in mind that his career highlights include being chosen for the Pro Bowl twice and achieving the prestigious title of the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 when he was selected by the Cardinals. That followed his Heisman Trophy victory at Oklahoma. We hope to see his “old self” in Week 10 as he goes for upwards of 250 yards and one touchdown.

Ingram Bounces Back?

Keaontay Ingram had a challenging Week 9 outing, rushing nine times for a mere eight yards without being targeted in the Cardinals' loss to the Browns. With James Conner (knee) still on injured reserve and Emari Demercado (toe) unavailable, Ingram had a chance to lead the Cardinals' running game. However, a formidable Browns defense and the presence of rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune at quarterback for Arizona made it a forgettable day for Ingram. With Demercado and Conner still out, we expect Ingram back in a starting role. He should do a bit better here against the Falcons. We have him bouncing back for 50+ rushing yards and one TD.

Marquise Maximized

Marquise Brown had a modest performance in the Cardinals' loss to the Browns. He caught four of eight targets for 28 yards. He led the team in receptions, yards, and targets. With Kyler Murray surely returning as the quarterback in Week 10 against the Falcons, Brown should be excited. Last season, with Murray as the QB, Brown performed much better. While he's done decently with Joshua Dobbs this season, Murray's return is expected to significantly boost Brown's production for the rest of the year. Don't be shocked if Brown turns up and tallies 70+ receiving yards in Week 10.

Is it time to press the panic button on Marquise Brown? I looked at the tape & noticed some things: 1. Elite Separator

2. Questionable Effort w/ Bad QB Play

3. Small Struggles Vs Press Coverage This is every snap for Marquise Brown from Week 9👇@FFLeagueWinners pic.twitter.com/lL6NnR2Z9F — Thomas Christopher (@ThomasCP_NFL) November 10, 2023

Cardinals Escape

The Falcons have been a perplexing team in the NFL, often underutilizing their star offensive players. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray is set to make his season debut in Week 10 against them. The Arizona crowd will be enthusiastic to see Murray back in action. The dual-threat QB is likely to re-energize the Cardinals' offense. Although Murray may be rusty, his mere presence will benefit the entire Cardinals team. The game could be close, but Murray should lead the Cardinals to a close victory, putting more pressure on Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Looking Ahead

The Arizona Cardinals face a pivotal Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, with several key storylines to watch. Murray's return after an extended absence adds an element of uncertainty to the game, but it also brings hope for the Cardinals' offense. Marquise Brown stands to benefit from Murray's comeback, and fans can expect a more dynamic connection between the two. While Keaontay Ingram faces redemption in a challenging situation, the outcome may hinge on Murray's performance. This game not only has significant implications for both teams but also raises questions about the future of some players and coaches. As the action unfolds, all eyes will be on the field, waiting to see which bold predictions come to fruition and how this matchup shapes the trajectory of the 2023 NFL season.