Kyler Murray is set to make his return from injury after being activated. Here's what it means for the Cardinals and for fantasy football.

Kyler Murray is back. As expected, the Arizona Cardinals activated Murray to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and he will officially make his return to the field in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's what Murray's return means for the Cardinals and fantasy football managers who stashed the dual-threat quarterback in their leagues.

What Kyler Murray's injury return means for Cardinals

Kyler Murray, the former number-one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, tore his ACL last December against the New England Patriots, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2022 season, as well as the first nine weeks of action in 2023 as he worked his way back to full health on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The Cardinals ramped Murray up slowly after opening his 21-day practice window before Week 7, as he was a limited participant at practice that week. Before Week 8, Murray was declared “fully healthy” by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon last week, though the team opted to hold him out for one more week despite the fact that he fully practiced.

But the Cardinals clearly must feel good about Murray's health, as they dealt dependable backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL trade deadline, leaving rookie Clayton Tune as the only other signal-caller on the roster.

And a healthy Murray instantly elevates a Cardinals offense that has ranked 26th in total yards and 28th in points per game. Murray, who has accounted for 84 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing scores in his career, is one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the league when healthy.

Let's not get it twisted, though. Murray won't suddenly make the 1-8 Cardinals winners. But he will make a surprisingly competitive team that much more competitive the rest of the way.

What to expect from Murray in fantasy football

Kyler Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year back in 2019, was likely stashed on many fantasy football managers' benches since draft season- and for good reason.

In three full seasons in the NFL, Murray has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in each of them, finishing as high as the QB2 back in 2020 and as low as the QB10 in 2021, a season that saw him miss a few games due to an ankle sprain.

Murray offers a high floor in fantasy football, given his rushing ability- and a high ceiling, given his ability to push the ball downfield. Fantasy managers savvy enough to stash Murray likely have a low end QB1 on their roster for the rest of the season.

While Murray could be rusty in Week 10, there's a chance he enjoys a productive day in his return to the field against the Atlanta defense. The Falcons have had some struggles on the defensive end over the last several weeks, as they have yielded the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Even still, Atlanta ranks 10th in the league in passing yards allowed per game and have generated the fifth-most pressures on opposing quarterbacks, per Pro Football Reference. In short, it's not like this is a smash spot.

If you have a QB who has consistently been performing like a QB1, don't bench him for Murray. But if you're in need of a spark at the position, it just might be worth it to roll the dice on Kyler Murray's playmaking ability in Week 10.