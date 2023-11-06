Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on track to start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday if all goes well in practice this week.

Kyler Murray is returning from an ACL injury that he suffered last season, and this was the last week he was eligible to return since having his 21-day practice window opened with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 1-8 currently and have virtually no shot at the playoffs this season, however, Murray's return is huge for Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort when it comes to determining whether or not he is the franchise quarterback moving forward.

It will be tough to move off of Murray's contract in the next few years, as his contract runs through the 2028 season, according to Spotrac. Whether or not Monti Ossenfort decides to draft a new quarterback, Murray is likely locked in on the roster through at least the 2025 season. If the Cardinals were to cut Murray this offseason, he would count for over $81 million in dead cap, according to Spotrac. It would be over $33 million in dead cap to cut Murray in 2025.

It is likely in the Cardinals' best interest to try to make it work with Murray over the next few years, given how they are tied to him financially. The roster overall is not talented, but Murray has shown his talent in the NFC since being drafted in 2019.

The Cardinals have been competitive in more games than expected, despite the 1-8 record. With Murray back, there are seemingly some winnable down the stretch on their schedule. The Falcons at home are certainly beatable this week, even though it is Murray's first game back most likely.

It will be interesting to see how Murray fares in his return to action.