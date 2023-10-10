The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a brutal injury blow on Monday, as star running back James Conner will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he suffered during Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Cardinals' RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Bengals and he now is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, per sources,” reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conner was forced out of Sunday's 30-24 loss in the second quarter following the ailment. If he is indeed placed on IR, he will have to miss at least the next four games of the season.

If the 28-year-old does end up with an extended absence, the Cardinals would be incredibly thin at running back. They claimed Tony Jones off waivers on Monday and are hoping to have Keaontay Ingram back after he missed both Week 4 and Week 5 due to a lingering neck injury.

But it seems likely that Arizona will have to turn to Emari Demercado and Jones to lead the backfield starting in Week 6, when the Cards travel to Los Angeles to play Cooper Kupp and the Rams next Sunday.

Demercado was solid after Conner's exit, rushing 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

But the loss of James Conner is probably the final nail in the coffin in what was a very slim chance for this team to get into the postseason. Now 1-4 without a distinguished running back in the backfield, it could be a very long few weeks for the Arizona Cardinals.