Paul Goldschmidt has made history by participating in the 2023 MLB London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals' first baseman has now played a regular-season game in five different countries. Doing so gives Goldschmidt the all-time MLB record.

Paul Goldschmidt and 16 other players had taken part in an MLB game in four other countries. Even though the Cardinals came out on the losing end of Saturday's contest in London with a 9-1 loss against the Cubs, Goldschmidt broke the tie to set a new mark.

“I never even thought I'd play in one country in the big leagues, so to play in five is pretty amazing,” Goldschmidt told FOX analyst John Smoltz during the game broadcast when asked what it was like to own the unique record.

Goldschmidt had previously played games in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australia.

As a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt opened the 2014 MLB season in Australia with a pair of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Goldschmidt had four hits in the two games, which were Dodgers' victories.

It might be a theme that Goldschmidt plays well in other countries while his team comes up short. The reigning NL MVP drove in the Cardinals' only run during Saturday's lopsided defeat in London.

The Cardinals and Cubs will close out the 2023 MLB London Series Sunday with a game that will be played when it's still the morning across the entire United States. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will continue MLB's London Series in 2024.