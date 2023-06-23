The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to meet in the biggest series of the weekend, even though both teams are under .500. The Cubs and Cardinals are part of the 2023 MLB London Series. We're here to give you all of the important details for how to watch Cubs-Cardinals in London, including the date, time, TV and live stream information.

The 2023 MLB London Series is set to take place at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Fans outside of the Chicago and St. Louis markets can watch both games on TV or through a live stream because they'll be on national television. The Cubs-Cardinals London games will have early start times because of the time difference in the United Kingdom.

The Cardinals are trying to dig themselves out of last place in the NL Central. The Cubs have a losing record, though they are within striking distance of the first-place Cincinnati Reds.

If the first-ever MLB London Series was any indication, the English fans will be treated to a ton of offense. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees combined to score 50 runs in their two London games during the 2019 season.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cubs-Cardinals London Game 1 TV Info

The 2023 MLB London Series begins on Saturday, June 24 with a start time of 1:10 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast the game on TV and fans can watch a live stream with foxsports.com. Adam Wainwright will start for the Cardinals. The Cubs will send Justin Steele to the mound.

Cubs-Cardinals London Game 2 TV Info

The second half of the 2023 London Series gives fans a chance to watch some morning baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Nine hours before the start of “Sunday Night Baseball,” ESPN will bring Sunday morning baseball to TVs across the United States. Fans can also watch the game with ESPN+. The pitching matchup features Cubs ace Marcus Stroman against Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, who used to be an ace.