The 2024 London Series will feature an NL East rivalry as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are set to do battle at London Stadium next June — and Francisco Lindor is fired up.

“I love it. It's good for the game. It's good for us as well,” the Mets shortstop said on Friday, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

“I've been a part of one game, which was in Puerto Rico, the Twins against the Indians, and it was one of the best experiences of my career — being back home, obviously. If it's done correctly with the traveling and it mimics how we get treated here, it should be amazing. It should be a fun and amazing experience. I'm looking forward to it.”

The two-game series will head to London Stadium on June 8-9, 2024, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced on Friday.

“The London Series is part of the MLB World Tour, created to bring Major League teams and players to a global fan base,” wrote Zolecki on Friday. “It is the league's and the MLBPA's largest international plan, featuring as many as 24 regular-season games and as many as 16 exhibition games played in Asia, Europe, Mexico and Latin America through the 2026 season.”

It'll be the third MLB series across the pond; the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a series in 2019, and the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are preparing for a series on Saturday and Sunday in the United Kingdom.

“We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing, and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, per Zolecki.