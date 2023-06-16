The St. Louis Cardinals' frustrating 2023 season has led some people around the league to wonder whether or not they will sell ahead of the trade deadline. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have even been mentioned as potential trade candidates. But would trading either of those superstars be the best option for St. Louis?

Let's take a look at why the Cardinals must not trade Goldschmidt or Arenado ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Contracts

From a contract standpoint, trading Goldschmidt would make much more sense. He will be a free agent following the 2024 campaign, so trading him now would help St. Louis net a strong return. Arenado, meanwhile, did not exercise his opt-out following the 2022 season and is under contract through 2027, per Spotrac.

Arenado would be especially difficult to trade though. Teams wouldn't mind taking on his contract since he's still a superstar, but he has a no-trade clause. This would obviously limit the Cardinals' trading flexibility.

So tracking back to Goldschmidt, why shouldn't the Cardinals trade him? St. Louis currently sits eight games back in the NL Central. 2023 has been disastrous without question, but the fact is they play in a weak NL Central. It wouldn't be surprising to see them turn it around and make a playoff run.

Goldschmidt is owed just $22 million in 2023 and in 2024. Keeping him around for a possible turnaround would be a good decision. If St. Louis continues to struggle and they ultimately finish the 2023 season with a losing record, then they can still always trade Goldy during the offseason. Hitting the panic button after just a few months and trading the NL reigning MVP would be a very risky move.

Cardinals' building blocks

The Cardinals would be better-suited to try to extend Paul Goldschmidt. That would give them quality players to build around in Goldschmidt, Arenado, and catcher Willson Contreras.

St. Louis has been a consistent contender over the years. Although this season hasn't gone according to plan, the Cardinals shouldn't abandon their roster strategy just yet. Again, they can begin a rebuild in the offseason if 2023 continues to give them trouble.

For now, building around their superstar first and third baseman must be the priority.

Other trade pieces

Just because the Cardinals opt not to trade Goldschmidt and/or Arenado doesn't mean they can't make other trades. Players such as Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill (who's currently injured), Paul DeJong, and Lars Nootbaar could be made available. The Cardinals need to upgrade their pitching staff, so trading a couple of those players for pitchers would benefit St. Louis.

Or, if they seek prospects, the Cardinals could trade any of those four players for younger talent. Either way, the Cardinals still have trade pieces available aside from their stars.

Cardinals' 2023 outlook

The Cardinals are still capable of getting back on track. Making up an eight-game difference obviously will be a challenge. However, playing in the lackluster NL Central helps to keep a playoff run alive for St. Louis.

The Cardinals are arguably just as talented as any other team in the division. They just haven't found any form of consistency during the 2023 season. If they keep both Arenado and Goldschmidt though, St. Louis fans can begin to regain their optimism. It's been two and half disastrous months for the Cards, but don't completely count them out just yet.