Carlos Alcaraz is happy with his own game — but there are still things he'd take from the games of the Big Three.

Alcaraz is the talk of the tennis world after his five-set win over Novak Djokovic earlier this month earned him his first Wimbledon title as well as his second Grand Slam crown overall.

Many observers now believe there has been a changing of the guard from the Big Three with Alcaraz — regarded by many as a combination of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — spearheading this new age.

Alcaraz is certainly one of the most talented players on the ATP Tour today and his recent accomplishments are further proof of that.

But what if he could take one attribute from each of those tennis legends?

“To be honest, I’m already quite happy with the game I have,” Alcaraz told L'Equipe in a recent interview (via Tennis 365). “But if I had to take something from each, it would be Rafa’s mentality, the class that Federer has in his game and in his movements, and practically all of Djokovic’s shots, which are incredible.

“I would like to improve everything in my game a bit. Like Djokovic, Federer and Nadal did.”

One thing is for sure — the Spaniard is certainly on a similar trajectory to the trio and if he continues to win Grand Slam titles, he can achieve his dream of being regarded on the same level as them.

However, he knows he will have to constantly improve his game much like the Big Three did in order to reach that level.

“At 20, they had also already won two or three Grand Slams and they continued to improve,” Alcaraz added. “That’s why they won the best tournaments in the world for so many years. They never stagnated and always wanted more.”

That said, Alcaraz is actually mistaken as only Nadal was able to win two Grand Slams before the age of 21 with his two French Open titles. Djokovic won his first Grand Slam in the 2008 Australian Open at 21 years of age while Federer won his first major at Wimbledon when he was 22.

So given that he's still only 20 and already has two Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz is progressing quite well in comparison.