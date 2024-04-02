Many tennis fans will argue that Roger Federer is the GOAT of tennis. Given his accomplishments in the sport, it's easy to see why.
Federer has dominated Wimbledon with a total of eight trophies. Furthermore, he has also ruled the Australian Open and US Open, six and five times, respectively. Federer has also stamped his class at the world stage when he brought home a gold medal from the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing.
Given Federer's rise as a world class athlete, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Roger Federer's incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.
Although now happily retired from playing professional tennis, there's no doubt that Federer raked in plenty of money as a tennis superstar. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Federer has a net worth of around $550 million. In fact, according to reports, he is considered to be one of the wealthiest tennis players in the world.
Given Federer's lucrative tennis career, it isn't a surprise that he also decided to splurge on a few cars to store in his garage. According to sources, Federer owns a handful of premium SUVs and luxury sedans. However, it's worth noting that Federer often travels via private jet, given that he serves as an ambassador and owner of the firm NetJets.
8. 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC Coupe
Starting off this list is the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC Coupe. Although it is Federer's cheapest car at $79,000, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC Coupe surely holds some memories for the eight-time Wimbledon champion.
In fact, he won this vehicle in 2018 during the 40th MercedesCup. Powered by a Turbocharged 3.0-liter I-6+ 48 V electric motor engine, it produces 367 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque.
7. 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS
As an ambassador of Mercedes, it isn't surprising that Federer also got ahold of the coveted $104,400 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS. Designed with a single rear-mounted electric motor, the premium vehicle doesn't disappoint in terms of aesthetics and performance.
In fact, it has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds. Moreover, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS can also go as fast as 130 mph.
6. 2016 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Coupe
Another Mercedes Federer's car collection is a 2016 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Coupe. Valued at $109,300, unlike the previous cars, this one is a luxury SUV.
Equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the 2016 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Coupe can reach a maximum speed of 174 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds. Aside from its performance on the road, this premium SUV is also highly sought after for its well-designed interior.
5. 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580
Next up on this list is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580. Sold in the market for $116,300, it's easy to see why the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 is one of the most highly coveted sedans in the market.
Aside from a classic design, it also doesn't fall short in terms of performance. Built with a Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 produces 496 horsepower and 5,156 pound-feet of torque.
4. 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
While it's evident that Roger Federer's car collection is dominated by Mercedes, the tennis star did take a liking to a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR.
Retailed for $117,000, the premium vehicle boasts of a sporty design combined with the performance of a top-of-the-line SUV. Equipped with a Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 576 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
3. 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63
Speaking of premium SUVs, Federer also owns another in the form of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63, which is valued at $147,500. The vehicle was also awarded to Federer after clinching his 20th Grand Slam singles title.
While it holds plenty of memories, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 also doesn't disappoint in terms of performance. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 can reach a top speed of 137 mph.
2. 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster
Not many cars in the market can match the advantages of driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster. Valued at $198,675, the tennis star probably enjoyed having the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster as part of his car collection.
Designed with a 6.3-liter V8 engine, it produces 563 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, thanks to its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little less than four seconds. In terms of speed, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster can go as fast as 197 mph.
1. 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series
Although originally priced at $135,000, Federer's 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series was auctioned for $202,546, making it the most expensive car he's ever owned.
Powered by a 6.3-liter V8 engine, it produces 500 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, it's also capable of reaching a speed of 186 mph.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Roger Federer's incredible $1 million car collection.