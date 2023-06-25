When it comes to the GOAT debate in tennis, the results speak for Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic recently became a record 23-time Grand Slam winner following his win at the French Open earlier this month. It has led to increased declarations that the Serbian superstar is the greatest tennis player of all time.

And while former World No. 26 Victor Hanescu acknowledges that certain fans may prefer Roger Federer for his elegance or Rafael Nadal for being a fighter, in the end, it all comes down to the achievements and results.

And in that regard, Djokovic triumphs above all.

“It is a historic achievement, something that has never happened before in men’s tennis,” Hanescu told Gazeta Sporturilor (via Tennis365). “And that shows us, even if we have different references or maybe if some like [Roger] Federer or some like [Rafael] Nadal, that what Djokovic has achieved, at least from my point of view, in terms of results, makes him now the best ever.

“In the end, the results speak. Okay, we like Federer, he’s elegant, or Nadal, because he’s a fighter. But in the end, when we draw the line and see what Djokovic has achieved, we can’t really discuss anything else.”

Of course, Djokovic is also 36 so him having a drop-off is only bound to happen.

But for now, he is showing no major signs of dramatically slowing down just yet and for Hanescu, he can see Djokovic continuing to win big tournaments for another two to three years.

“Of course he is starting [to show signs of aging], but he shows us that he is in good shape both physically and mentally,” Hanescu added. “From my point of view, I think that for another two years at least we could see some more tournaments won by him.

“Okay, he probably won’t play that much anymore, but he will play in the important ones, he will mount to perform well there and [for] two or three years I think he will be in the cards and in the game, in the fight for these big titles.”

Djokovic can add to his Grand Slam tally by emerging victorious at Wimbledon which takes place July 3-16 next month. Should he win at SW19, he will also be one US Open victory away from achieving the first career slam since 1969.